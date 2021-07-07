On 06-14, title to the N13’ of Lot 21, Lots 22-24 ex. the N19’ of Lot 24, Blk. 14, Wright & Templeton Addition, Pierre was transferred from LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Dallas, TX, to River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $95,500.
On 06-14, title to Lots 19-21, Blk. 44, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jennifer Harpster, Glendive, MT, to John & Abby Roesler, Pierre, for $270,000.
On 06-14, titles to Cunningham’s Outlot No. 1 ex. N1,018’ and ex. Lot R, Cunningham’s Outlot 2 ex. N1,080’, Pierre (3500 SD Hwy 34) was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, to SD Dept. of Corrections, Pierre, for $910,000.
On 06-14, title to Lot 12, Blk. 5, a subdivision of Blk. 6, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre (326 N. Spruce) was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Dakota Videa Inc., Pierre, for $115.
On 06-15, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Bryan & Ann Wiseman Revocable Trust, Sioux Falls, for $22,500.
On 06-15, title to Lots 1 & 2, Schlachter Addition, Pierre was transferred from Milton Morris, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $1,800,000.
On 06-15, title to Lot 8, Sunset Meadows Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & Vasthi Gibson, Rapid City, to Thomas & Melisa Bjorklund, Pierre, for $385,000.
On 06-15, title to E82’ of Lots 11-14, Blk. 29, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kevin Kumpf and Ashley Boone, Pierre, to Ashley Bullock, Pierre, for $195,000.
On 06-15, title to Lot 4 ex. E16’, Lots 5-6, E2’ of Lot 7, Blk. 1, Hilger’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from The Noreck House Inn LLC., Pierre, to Kevin Kumpf & Ashley Boone, Pierre, to $495,000.
On 06-16, title to Lot 9R, Blk. 4, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Richard & Kristine Bradley, Pierre, to James & La Kisha Jordan, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 06-18, title to Lot 15, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre, was transferred from David Swank, Patrick Swank,Tiffany Swank, and Corina Mortensen, Pierre, to Jodi Owen, Pierre, for $53,000.
On 06-18, title to the N13’ of Lot 17, Lot 18, Blk. 35, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jack Konop, Pierre, to Jonda Klug, Pierre, for $134,000.
