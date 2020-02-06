On 1/16, title to Lot 19, Buhl’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from The Bank of New York- Mellon, Mount Laurel, NJ, to Rock & Tonya Kierstead, Pierre, for $59,500.

On 1/17, a 12.5% interest in the NE4 Sec. 24-112-77 was transferred from Roger Knight, Scranton, AR, to the Eckelhoff Family Trust, Greenwood, AR, for $40,000.

On 1/17, title to Lots 1-2, Blk 14, Wells Addition, Pierre (201 S. Madison) was transferred from Marvin Engelhaupt & Bernice Traynor, Pierre, to Blake Onken & Megan Burma, Pierre, for $116,000.

On 1/21, title to Lots 8-12 & 14-19, Blk 14, Wyman’s Addition, Harrold, was transferred from Dean & Jeanie Ritter, Harrold, to Dustin & Kendra Luke, Harrold, for $2,500.

On 1/21, title to Lots 3-6 ex. E11’ Lot 3 & N25’ Lots 3-6, Blk 7, Goodwin’s Subdivision of E140’ Lots 19-24, Blk 7, Pierre Original Plat; and W25’ Lots 19-23, Blk 7, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from BSR Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Dakota Avenue Holdings, LLC, Pierre, for $490,000.

On 1/23, title to Lot 2 ex. E 43.4’, & E33.4’ Lot 3, Carla Burke Addition, Pierre (1217 E. Wells Ave.) was transferred from the Timothy & Melanie Stampe Revocable Trust, Pierre, to Christopher & Teresa Dockter, Pierre, for $195,000.

On 1/23, title to the rear 40’ of N2 Lot 22 & the rear 40’ of Lots 23-24, Blk 47, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (613 W. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Kristi Baker, Pierre, to Jessica Heisinger-Hirsch, Pierre, for $100,000.

On 1/24, title to Lot 3, Paulsen’s Subdivision of Lot A, a subdivision of Maher Acres was transferred from Kevin & Faye Paulsen, Pierre, to James & Terry Keintop, Pine River, MN, for $30,000.

On 1/24, title to Lots 1-2, Blk 7, Pierre Original Plat (305 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Mark & Glennis Zarecky and Midwest Holdings, LLC, Pierre, to First National Bank, Pierre, for $145,000.

On 1/24, title to Lot 4, Harrison Village, Pierre (1406 N. Harrison) was transferred from Deloris Sieler, Pierre, to Jamie Lemke, Pierre, for $133,300.

