On 1/27, title to Lots 13-21, Blk 12, Smith’s Addition, Blunt, was transferred from William Wells, Leona Valley, CA, to Calvin Kruger, Blunt, for $75,000.
On 1/31, title to Lot 1, Blk 5, Winchester Estates was transferred from Joy Lashley, Pierre, to Wade & Clara Bronemann, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 1/31, title to Lots 12-14 ex. front 120’, Blk 2, Second Railway Addition, Pierre (419 & 420 S. Fort St.) was transferred from CMA Properties, LLC, Pierre, to MBKUIP Properties,LLC, Pierre, for $470,000.
On 1/31, title to Lot 18 & N13’ Lot 17, Blk 35, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Heather Nelson, Irving, TX, to Jack Konop, Pierre, for $120,000.
On 1/31, title to the W66’ Lots 15-17 & the W66’ of the S10’ Lot 18, Blk 37, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Gretha Bergeson to Brennen Borah, Pierre, for $118,000.
On 1/31, Lot 11, Highlands Ridge Addition was transferred from Jamie & Nancy Pahl, Fort Pierre, to Matthew & Rosalba Elberson, Pierre, for $255,000.
