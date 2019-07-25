- On 7/01, title to Lot 3, Cox’s Subdivision of Blk 17, Fourth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Laura Ringling, Fort Pierre to Hayden Malsam & Mckenna Menning, Pierre for $160,000.
- On 7/01, title to Lots 4-5 & N20’ Lot 6, Blk 20, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Richard Ivey, Pierre to Cindy Canode, Pierre for $132,000.
- On 7/01, title to Lot 1, Blk 1 & the W73.5’ of N30’ Blk 2, Flag Mountain Village was transferred from Jeffrey Gramm, Pierre to Richard Ivey, Pierre for $173,000.
- On 7/01, title to Lot 9 & W5’ Lot 8, Blk 2, Winchester Estates was transferred from Justin & Carrie Larson, Fort Pierre to Ashley & Jeffrey Lemieux, Jr., Pierre for $239,000.
- On 7/01, title to Lots 16-19, Blk 85, Wells 2nd Add., and E380.6’ Blk 1, Dacotah House Addition, Pierre was transferred from Oahe, Inc., Pierre to Teton River Estate, LLC, Sheboygan, WI for $620,000.
- On 7/02, title to Lot 1 in E2 Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from The Maschhoffs, LLC, Carlyle, IL to Platte Center West, LLC, Columbus, NE for $3,339,000.
- On 7/03, title to Lot 1, Smoking Ridge Addition was transferred from CAM Rentals, LLC, Pierre to Wheelen Rentals, LLC, Pierre for $348,000.
- On 7/05, title to Lot 11, N5’ Lot 10, & S10’ Lot 12, Blk 39, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Danielle & Michael Keeton, Pierre to Jenna Nielsen, Pierre for $194,000.
- On 7/05, title to Lot 16, Blk 1, Nystrom’s First Addition was transferred from Gary & Pat Baumberger, Fort Pierre to Bryan & Ann Wiseman, Pierre for $180,000.
- On 7/05, title to E300’ of S434.43’ Lot 1, Cones Subdivision was transferred from Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, DC to Gail & Mervin Ferris, Pierre for $170,625.
- On 7/08, title to Lots 29-32, Blk 16, Capitol Add., Pierre was transferred from Cody & Michala Shryock, Pierre to Travis Hill & Remi Paul, Pierre for $202, 500.
- On 7/08, title to Lots 5-16 with parts of vac.street & alley, Blk 3, Grandview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daris & Lynne Ormesher, Hermosa to Chance & Kathryn Sumner, Pierre for $332,000.
- On 7/08, title to Asa Lot 4 in Sec. 7-110-78 was transferred from Thad & Caroline Uecker, Pierre to Terry & Jody Leibel, Pierre for $25,000.
- On 7/09, title to Lots 20-21, Blk 5, Cavanaugh’s Addition was transferred from Immanuel Lutheran Church of Harrold, Harrold, to Matt Johnson & Jennifer Fleischer, Harrold for $13,800.
- On 7/09, title to CB Billinghurst Outlot 4, the E108.82’ of N272.78’ of Highland Park Addition, and Lots 1-11 & 45-48, Blk 2, Highland Park Addition, Pierre (1101 N. Garfield Ave.) was transferred from Willow Creek, LTD., Sioux Falls to Bender Investment Partners I, LLC, Sioux Falls for $1,525,000.
- On 7/09, title to W88’ of N3’ Lot 26, W88’ Lot 27, & W88’ of S20.5’ Lot 28,Blk 67, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Neele & Carol Cruse, Fort Pierre to Nancy Cruse, Pierre for $75,000.
- On 7/12, title to Lot 5, Blk 4, Heritage Ridge Second Addition was transferred from Nichole Gossman, Sioux Falls to James & Heather Kari, Pierre for $206,000.
- On 7/12, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Winchester Estates was transferred from Nicholas & Amy Williams, Pierre to Sean & Lori Billet, Pierre for $275,000.
- On 7/12, title to Lot 3, Blk 5, Heritage Ridge Second Addition was transferred from Morris, Inc., Fort Pierre to Henry Prim, Pierre for $170,000.
- On 7/12, title to Lots 30-36, Blk 1, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre was transferred from Brian Smith, Gig Harbor, WA to Rulala, LLC, Pierre for $549,000.
