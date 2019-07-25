- On 6/24, title to Lot 10, Kundert Addition, Pierre was transferred from Ryan & Julie Bass, Pierre to Landon Starks, Pierre for $290,000.
- On 6/24, title to Lot 5, Blk 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven & Delacie Kohler, Pierre to Adam & Brooke Eggers, Pierre for $168,500.
- On 6/24, title to W2Lot 3, Camelot Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff to the Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, Buffalo, NY for $242,064.
- On 6/27, title to a 10% interest in Unit 5A, Lots 9-16, Blk 3, Riverview Park Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Juanita Nuttal, Pierre to Jesse & Sarena Beastrom, Pierre for $19,500.
- On 6/27, title to Lots 18-19, Blk 106, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Margaret Seely, Pierre to Joni Hansen, Pierre for $95,000.
- On 6/26, title to Lot PC5A in NW4 Sec. 17-111-78 and Lot PC5A in NE4 & E2NW4 Sec. 18-111-78 was transferred from James & Barbara Beastrom, Pierre to LJC Acres, LLC, Pierre for $750,000.
- On 6/28, title to Lots 6-7, Blk 8, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Richard & Twila Dockter, Pierre to Cameron Cook, Pierre for $173,500.
- On 6/28, title to Lots 18-22, Blk 6, & Lots 6-10, Blk 15 & Lots 1-5, Blk 16, Central Addition, Pierre was transferred from Donald & Dona Gallimore, Pierre to Gallimore Land LTD Partnership, Pierre for $60,000.
- On 6/28, title to Lots 16-18, Blk 70, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Betty Walker, Pierre to Thomas Oliva, Pierre for $127,000.
- On 6/28, title to N10’ of F90’ Lot 18, F90’ of Lots 19-21, & S5’ of F90’ Lot 22, Blk 40, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Damon Thielen, Sioux Falls to Daniel Griese, Pierre for $132,500.
- On 6/28, title to Lots 16-19, Blk 105, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Samantha Watkins, Pierre to Alen Flores & Gracieta Rodriguez, Pierre for $128,000.
- On 6/26, title to Lot 2, WSB Addition; and Lot 5 & E17.62’ Lot 6, Blk 1, Kurvink-Stoecker-Karima Addition was transferred from James & Tiffany Benham, Sioux Falls to Michael & Danielle Keeton, Pierre for $290,000.
- On 6/28, title to Lot 6, Pleasant View First Subdivision was transferred from the Estate of Pamela Rae Templeton to Jamie Werner, Pierre for $157,000.
