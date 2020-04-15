On 3/02, title to the E225’ of Blk 53, Northside Addition was transferred from Brian Baus, Pierre, to Kyle Hieb, Highmore, for $10,000.
On 3/02, title to Lots 4-5, Blk 108, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Skyler Gallimore, Sioux Falls, to Colby & Shelby Jensen, Pierre, for $152,900.
On 3/05, title to Lots 7-9, Blk 14, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Darlene Dechandt, Pierre, to David & Dorinda Timmons, Pierre, for $40,000.
On 3/05, title to Lot 3, Blk 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven & Brittany Novotny, Pierre, to Madison Siebrasse, Pierre, for $137,500.
On 3/05, title to the E94.5’ of Lots 17-18, Lot 19, the E94.5’ of Lots 20-21, and the E94.5’ of the N8.4’ of Lot 22, Blk 19, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Kelso, LLC, Pierre, for $111,000.
On 3/05, title to the W82’ of Lots 25-28, Blk 19, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Kelso, LLC, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 3/06, title to Lots 19-27, Blk 1, Second Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Guy Mann & Tim Udager, Rapid City, to the Margaret J. Paulos Trust, Rapid City, for $25,000.
On 3/12, title to Lot 10, Pierre Acres was transferred from Don & Deb Wilkens, Pierre, to Henry & Maxie Schmidt, Pierre, for $78,000.
On 3/13, title to Lot 21, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Halli & Buckley Wright, Pierre, to Hayden & Carly Handcock, Pierre, for $315,000.
On 3/13, title to the front 70½ ‘ of the W10’ of Lot 16, & the front 70½ ‘ of Lots 17-18, Blk 46, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Neele Kruse, Fort Pierre, to Billy Fawcett, Jr., Pierre, for $140,000.
On 3/13, title to Lot 23, Blk 1, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Franklin & Marilyn Alvine, Sioux Falls, to Curtis & Barbara Brakke, Green Valley, AZ, for $245,000.
On 3/13, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 3, Stebbins & Freeland’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Richard & Doris Ping, Pierre, to Bobby & Tashia Harkless, Blunt, for $82,400.
On 3/18, title to Lot 10, Blk 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to US Bank, NA, Owensboro, KY, for $170,892.80.
On 3/18, title to Lot 1, Blk 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyler & Megan Pickner, Pierre, to Faren Wolter, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 3/18, title to Lot 1, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyson Lindekugel & Crystal Boehmer Lindekugel, Pierre, to Tyler & Megan Pickner, Pierre, for $247,000.
On 3/19, title to Lot 8 & the E72.6’ of Lot 7, Lakeview Acres was transferred from John & Betsy Deloache, Edisto Island, SC, to Russell Hinders & Donna Tschetter, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 3/19, title to Lot 16, Blk 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Geriann Headrick, Marion, to Logan Zeisler, Pierre, for $150,000.
On 3/20, title to Lot 7, Crested Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kris Edwards, Pierre, to David Doerr, Pierre, for $167,000.
On 3/20, title to Lots 7-8, Blk 48, Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dace Roberts, Sioux Falls, to Travis Frost, Pierre, for $33,500.
On 3/20, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Winchester Estates was transferred from Sean & Lori Billet, Pierre, to Garrett & Ashley Wellman, Pierre, for $305,000.
On 3/23, title to NE4NW4 Sec. 20-112-80 was transferred from Joseph & Velda Pitlick, Pierre, to Lamb Bro., LLC, Onida, for $148,000.
On 3/23, title to Lot 9, Blk 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jay & Mary Livermont, Pierre, to John & Patricia Devitt, Pierre, for $375,761.
On 3/24, title to Lots 22, 23 & E1/2 Lot 24, Blk 131, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kirk & Bethany Peters, Pierre, to Steven & Delacie Kohler, Pierre, for $218,000.
On 3/27, title to Lot 27, Buhls Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daris & Kelsey Kampfe, Pierre, to Cassandra Auxt, Pierre, for $195,000.
On 3/27, title to Lot 7, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Lavern Lenz, Pierre, to Daris & Kelsey Kampfe, Pierre, for $335,500.
On 3/27, title to Lot 6, Harrison Village, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Lloyd Bren to Jason & Kimberly Kunf, Pierre, for $146,000.
On 3/31, title to the W88’ of the N1.5’ of Lot 28, & the W88’ of Lots 29-30, Blk 67, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Heather Reiser, Port Angeles, WA, to Brooke Goff, Pierre, for $93,900.
On 3/31, title to Lot 9, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Donald & Lugene Rosowitz, Prior Lake, MN, to Sandeep Gangula & Deepthi Rani Goli, Pierre, for $199,000.
On 3/31, title to Lots 22-24, Blk 86, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Allen & Ruth Jockheck, Fort Pierre, to Dennis & Brenda Sharkey, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 3/31, title to the W½ Lots 21-24, Blk 20, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jessica Burchill, Fort Pierre, to Jason Bucholz & Dawn Poitra, Pierre, for $188,000.
On 3/31, title to Lot 12, Whispering Pines Subdivision was transferred from Troy & Sarah Snyder, Pierre, to Brent & Serena Swenson, Pierre, for $438,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.