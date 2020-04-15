On 3/02, title to the E225’ of Blk 53, Northside Addition was transferred from Brian Baus, Pierre, to Kyle Hieb, Highmore, for $10,000.

On 3/02, title to Lots 4-5, Blk 108, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Skyler Gallimore, Sioux Falls, to Colby & Shelby Jensen, Pierre, for $152,900.

On 3/05, title to Lots 7-9, Blk 14, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Darlene Dechandt, Pierre, to David & Dorinda Timmons, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 3/05, title to Lot 3, Blk 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven & Brittany Novotny, Pierre, to Madison Siebrasse, Pierre, for $137,500.

On 3/05, title to the E94.5’ of Lots 17-18, Lot 19, the E94.5’ of Lots 20-21, and the E94.5’ of the N8.4’ of Lot 22, Blk 19, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Kelso, LLC, Pierre, for $111,000.

On 3/05, title to the W82’ of Lots 25-28, Blk 19, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Kelso, LLC, Pierre, for $100,000.

On 3/06, title to Lots 19-27, Blk 1, Second Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Guy Mann & Tim Udager, Rapid City, to the Margaret J. Paulos Trust, Rapid City, for $25,000.

On 3/12, title to Lot 10, Pierre Acres was transferred from Don & Deb Wilkens, Pierre, to Henry & Maxie Schmidt, Pierre, for $78,000.

On 3/13, title to Lot 21, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Halli & Buckley Wright, Pierre, to Hayden & Carly Handcock, Pierre, for $315,000.

On 3/13, title to the front 70½ ‘ of the W10’ of Lot 16, & the front 70½ ‘ of Lots 17-18, Blk 46, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Neele Kruse, Fort Pierre, to Billy Fawcett, Jr., Pierre, for $140,000.

On 3/13, title to Lot 23, Blk 1, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Franklin & Marilyn Alvine, Sioux Falls, to Curtis & Barbara Brakke, Green Valley, AZ, for $245,000.

On 3/13, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 3, Stebbins & Freeland’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Richard & Doris Ping, Pierre, to Bobby & Tashia Harkless, Blunt, for $82,400.

On 3/18, title to Lot 10, Blk 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to US Bank, NA, Owensboro, KY, for $170,892.80.

On 3/18, title to Lot 1, Blk 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyler & Megan Pickner, Pierre, to Faren Wolter, Pierre, for $175,000.

On 3/18, title to Lot 1, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyson Lindekugel & Crystal Boehmer Lindekugel, Pierre, to Tyler & Megan Pickner, Pierre, for $247,000.

On 3/19, title to Lot 8 & the E72.6’ of Lot 7, Lakeview Acres was transferred from John & Betsy Deloache, Edisto Island, SC, to Russell Hinders & Donna Tschetter, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 3/19, title to Lot 16, Blk 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Geriann Headrick, Marion, to Logan Zeisler, Pierre, for $150,000.

On 3/20, title to Lot 7, Crested Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kris Edwards, Pierre, to David Doerr, Pierre, for $167,000.

On 3/20, title to Lots 7-8, Blk 48, Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dace Roberts, Sioux Falls, to Travis Frost, Pierre, for $33,500.

On 3/20, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Winchester Estates was transferred from Sean & Lori Billet, Pierre, to Garrett & Ashley Wellman, Pierre, for $305,000.

On 3/23, title to NE4NW4 Sec. 20-112-80 was transferred from Joseph & Velda Pitlick, Pierre, to Lamb Bro., LLC, Onida, for $148,000.

On 3/23, title to Lot 9, Blk 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jay & Mary Livermont, Pierre, to John & Patricia Devitt, Pierre, for $375,761.

On 3/24, title to Lots 22, 23 & E1/2 Lot 24, Blk 131, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kirk & Bethany Peters, Pierre, to Steven & Delacie Kohler, Pierre, for $218,000.

On 3/27, title to Lot 27, Buhls Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daris & Kelsey Kampfe, Pierre, to Cassandra Auxt, Pierre, for $195,000.

On 3/27, title to Lot 7, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Lavern Lenz, Pierre, to Daris & Kelsey Kampfe, Pierre, for $335,500.

On 3/27, title to Lot 6, Harrison Village, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Lloyd Bren to Jason & Kimberly Kunf, Pierre, for $146,000.

On 3/31, title to the W88’ of the N1.5’ of Lot 28, & the W88’ of Lots 29-30, Blk 67, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Heather Reiser, Port Angeles, WA, to Brooke Goff, Pierre, for $93,900.

On 3/31, title to Lot 9, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Donald & Lugene Rosowitz, Prior Lake, MN, to Sandeep Gangula & Deepthi Rani Goli, Pierre, for $199,000.

On 3/31, title to Lots 22-24, Blk 86, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Allen & Ruth Jockheck, Fort Pierre, to Dennis & Brenda Sharkey, Pierre, for $160,000.

On 3/31, title to the W½ Lots 21-24, Blk 20, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jessica Burchill, Fort Pierre, to Jason Bucholz & Dawn Poitra, Pierre, for $188,000.

On 3/31, title to Lot 12, Whispering Pines Subdivision was transferred from Troy & Sarah Snyder, Pierre, to Brent & Serena Swenson, Pierre, for $438,000.

