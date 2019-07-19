  • On 5/01, title to Lots 3-4 & S5’ Lot 2, Blk 48, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Elizabeth & Dylan Reimers, Pierre to Heather Mulliner & Cody Ewert, Pierre for $170,000.
  • On 5/01, title to Lot 35, Whispering Pines Subdivision was transferred from Travis & Jill Heasley, Pierre to Dylan & Elizabeth Reimers for $308,000.
  • On 5/01, title to Outlot G-1 ex. S25’ in NW4NW4 Sec. 27-111-79 was transferred from Dalton & Kiley Hump, Pierre to Travis & Jill Heasley, Pierre for $305,000.
  • On 5/01, title to Lots 30-31 ex. N85’ Lot 31, Blk 2, Riverview 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Mark & Julie Kludt, Hankinson, ND to Justin Barry, Pierre for $255,000.
  • On 5/02, title to Lot 1 ex. E300’, Maher Acres was transferred from Rodnee & Tawana Grueb, Pierre to Karla & Christopher Kendrick, Pierre for $255,000.
  • On 5/06, title to Lot 13, Blk 2, Harmony Hills Add., Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre to Rick Striker, Pierre for $76,000.
  • On 5/06, title to Lot 5, Blk 2, Ulmen’s Add., Pierre was transferred from Steven & Kadee Withers, Pierre to Terry Campbell, Pierre for $212,000.
  • On 5/07, title to Lot 2, Blk 1, Hillsdale Add., W10’ Lot 1, Blk 5, Bosler’s Add., and W10’ Lots 2-4, Blk 6, Ustick’s Sub. of Bosler’s Add., Pierre was transferred from Thomas Barnett & Alice Bird, Sun City Center, FL to Scott Lee, Pierre for $225,000.
  • On 5/08, title to Lot 7 & E13’ Lot 8, Blk 46, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from ABA Properties, LLC, Pierre to DLR Properties, LLC, Pierre for $115,000.
  • On 5/08, title to Lots 7-9, Blk 14, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Susan Anderson, Pierre to Frankie & Cornelia Hice, Eagle Butte for $202,900.
  • On 5/09, title to Lot 11, H&C Subdivision was transferred from Gary McComsey, Pierre to Kylie Good & Andrew Madsen, Pierre for $230,000.
  • On 5/09, title to Lot 53, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Kevin Forsch, Fort Pierre to Tim & Catherine Forsch, Sioux Falls for $17,500.
  • On 5/10, title to Lots 25-26 & N10’ Lot 24, Blk 31, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Bernard & Diane Grimme, Black Hawk to Erin Zimmerman, Pierre for $185,000.
  • On 5/13, title to Lot 9, Blk 2, Riverview 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Darin & Leslie Berquist, Pierre to Matthew & Hope Laforest, Pierre for $226,000.
  • On 5/14, title to Lots 22-24 & N15’ Lot 21, Blk 12, Ustick & Prentice Add., Pierre (720 N. Oneida) was transferred from Brianna & John Bolger, Pierre to Justin & Lisa Harmon, Pierre for $205,000.
  • On 5/14, title to Kot 5, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (2004 Ridgeway Pl.) was transferred from JMark Partnership, Pierre to John & Brianna Bolger, Pierre for $345,000.
  • On 5/14, title to E73’ Lots 1-3 & E73’ of N15’ Lot 4, Blk 12, First Railway Resub. of Blks 12-14, Original Plat, Pierre was transferred from Debonnie & Daniel Hall, Fort Pierre to Theodore & Heather Voigt, Pierre for $230,000.
  • On 5/15,title to Tract 2, Logan Substation Addition was transferred from Neil & Andrea Spaid, Blunt to East River Electric Power Coop, Inc., Madison for $11,715.
