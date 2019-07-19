  • On 5/16, title to Lot 5, Blk 3, Cactus Heights Add., Pierre was transferred from Clayton & Kacee Etzkorn, Pierre to Hallie Getz, Pierre for $169,900.
  • On 5/17, title to Lot 9, Blk 6, Bartels 2nd Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from Andrew Bruce & Lee McCurrin, Pierre for $190,000.
  • On 5/21, title to Lots 25-36, Blk 22, Euclid Avenue Add., Pierre was transferred from Carol Barge, Pierre to Guy Ferris, Pierre for $400.
  • On 5/23, title to Lot 4, Blk 2, Capitol Heights Add., Pierre (604 N. Monroe) was transferred from the John Hatch Revocable Trust, Pierre to Martha Johnson, Pierre for $192,000.
  • On 5/24, title to the W57’ of S1’ of Lot 10 & the W57’ of Lots 11-15, Blk 62, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Nicholas & Kristen Young, Sioux Falls to Christopher Hammer, Pierre for $195,000.
  • On 5/24, title to Lot 4, Blk 4, Cactus Heights Add., Pierre was transferred from Richard & Susanne Hylle, Willow Lake to Derek & Catherine Seeley, Pierre for $190,000.
  • On 5/24, title to Lots 18-24, Blk 15, Smith’s Addition was transferred from the Carl & Veneta Roach Revocable Living Trust, Pierre to Keith & Brenda Atack, Blunt for $139,900.
  • On 5/28, title to Lot 4, Pierre Acres was transferred from Gene Gates, Collette Gates Stadel & Steven Elliott, Pierre to JD Seneca Properties, LLC, Pierre for $200,000.
  • On 5/28, title to Lot 52, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from Anuar Mezo Soto, Tracy, CA to Brittney Huber, Fort Pierre for $190,000.
  • On 5/29, title to Lot 4, Blk 1 & N30’ of Blk 2, Flag Mountain Village Add., Pierre (103 Village Dr.) was transferred from Richard & Elicia Lenius, Pierre to Allison Fosheim, Gettysburg for $172,500.
  • On 5/30, title to Lots 16-18 ex. N16’ Lot 18, Blk 53, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Curtis & Mary Goehring, Pierre to Ryley Dawson, Pierre for $192,400.
  • On 5/30, title to Townhouse Lot 11-3, Lots 11-12, Blk 5, Highlands Ridge First Add., Pierre was transferred from David & Deborah Knigge, Oakes, ND to Curtis & Mary Goehring, Pierre for $232,000.
  • On 5/30, title to Schroyer’s Outlot 1 & Lot 40, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Add., Pierre was transferred from Susan Zeigler & James Reeves, Pierre to Richard & Christa Campbell, Pierre for $181,000.
  • On 5/31, title to Lots 1-3 ex. W70’, Blk 7, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Lavon Lidel, Pierre to Shawn Strohbusch, Pierre for $150,000.
