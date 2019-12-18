On 11/01, title to Lots 19-27, Blk 1, Second Railway Add., Pierre (320 S. Central Ave.) was transferred from the Humane Society of South Dakota, Rapid City, to Guy Mann & Tim Udager, Rapid City, for $25,000.
On 11/01, title to Lot 34, Blk 1, Airbase Acres, Pierre (1509 Northstar Ave.) was transferred from Jacob Rosecky, Pierre, to Makayla Van Vuren, Pierre, for $150,000.
On 11/01, title to Lot 36, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre (119 River Rd.) was transferred from Brandon & Renee Johnson, Pierre, to Jacob Rosecky & Fallon Opstedal, Pierre, for $249,500.
On 11/04, title to Lots 1-2 & N2 Lot 3, Blk 16, Stebbins Second Addition, Blunt (411 N. Commercial Ave.) was transferred from James & Wanda Bonnichsen, Blunt, to Eric Kolda, Blunt, for $135,000.
On 11/05, title to S2 Sec. 22-110-75 & S2SE4 Sec. 23-110-75 was transferred from the R&B Hattum Special Trust, Harrold, to John & Brittany Bergeson, Pierre, for $1,000,000.
On 11/06, title to all of Sec. 31-110-74 & Sec. 32-110-74; SW4 Sec. 28-110-74; S2 Sec. 29-110-74; and NW4 & SW4 Sec. 33-110-74 was transferred from Keith & Lynda Krull and Kip & Deborah Krull, Harrold, to The Griffon Point, LLC, Longboat Key, FL, for $5,042,914.
On 11/07, title to Lot 1A, Thompson’s Homestead Subdivision was transferred from Ron Young, Pierre, to Riverplace, Inc., Pierre, for $98,000.
On 11/07, title to Lots 6-7, Blk 11, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Matt Schatz, a/k/a Uncle Matt, Pierre, to Merrill & Karen Olson, Pierre, for $130,000.
On 11/08, title to Lot 5, Sunrise Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Daniel & Patricia Smith, Pierre, to Kevin & Cori Jacobson, Pierre, for $446,000.
On 11/08, title to Lots 12-14, Blk 7, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Donald & Diane Davisson, Pierre, to Sean Luken, Pierre, for $137,500.
On 11/15, title to Lot 19, Shamrock Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mark & Leslie Antonsen, Mandan, ND, to Herb & Agnes Pitan, Pierre, for $338,000.
On 11/15, title to Lot 14, Georgetown Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Craig Miller & Katelyn Rowse Miller, Black Hawk, to Kevin Sherman, Pierre, for $155,000.
On 11/18, title to Lots 1A & 1B, Thompson’s Homestead Subdivision, Pierre, was transferred from James Thompson & Riverplace, Inc., Pierre, to Cody & Michala Shryock, Pierre, for $153,000.
On 11/19, title to Lots 20-21, Blk 122, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (2102 & 2004 E. Sully Ave) was transferred from Vicki Rivenes, Onida, to Quality Rentals, Inc., Pierre, for $100,000.
On 11/19, title to W2SW4 east of Lot PC-9PE, Sec.17-111-78 was transferred from the Virginia M. Barnes Revocable Trust and the Barnes Family Credits Trust, Pierre, to Quality Rentals, Inc., Pierre, for $450,000.
On 11/20, title to all of Sec. 36-110-74 less Lots H1& H2 was transferred from the Chaney Rush Grazing Association, Highmore, to Bennett Hart, Highmore, for $934,771.50.
On 11/22, title to Lots 56 & 57, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from James & Brenda Hardwick, Pierre, to Stephen & Vickie Vandermay, Long Valley, for $181,500.
On 11/27, title to N2& SE4 Sec. 27-110-74 and NE4 & E2E2NW4 Sec. 34-110-74 was transferred from George & Arliss Hapney, Harrold, to Randy Hapney, Harrold, for $170,000.
