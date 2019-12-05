On 10/01, title to Lot 18, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Todd & Michelle Schneider, Brookings, for $15,000.

On 10/01, title to Lot 14, Blk 13, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Park Avenue, LLC, Pierre, for $125,000.

On 10/01, title to Lot 14, Blk 13, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Park Avenue, LLC, Pierre, to Randy Moses & Risthy Moses, Pierre, for $179,000.

On 10/01, title to Lot 3, Blk 3, Farm Island Estates was transferred from John & Mary West, Pierre, to Karen & Bryon Reiser, Pierre, for $375,000.

On 10/01, title to Lots 6 & 7 ex. S3’ Lot 7, Blk 31, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Julie Bolding, Sioux Falls, to Randall Brokaw, Pierre, for $163,500.

On 10/01, title to Lot 10, Blk 2, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brendan Smith & Ali Linderman aka Ali Smith, Pierre, to Austin & Sarah Jundt, Pierre, for $191,500.

On 10/02, title to Lots 26- 27, Blk 2, Ustick’s Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Clara Shelbourn, Pierre, to Anita Fuoss, Murdo, for $170,000.

On 10/02, title to Lot 16, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Stephen & Jaclyn Houghtaling, Sioux Falls, to Ross & Jana Uhrig, Pierre, for $375,000.

On 10/02, title to Lot 33, Blk 2, Riverview 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Ross & Jana Uhrig, Pierre, to Milton & Nancy Schlichenmayer, Pierre, for $198,000.

On 10/03, title to Lot 7, Blk 4, Winchester Estates was transferred from Christopher & Lisa Stanley, Fort Pierre, to Kirk & Ashley Hulstein, Pierre, for $345,000.

On 10/04, title to Lots 5-8, Blk 17, Fourth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from the Ruth M. Karim Revocable Trust, Custer, to Foster Rentals, Inc., Pierre, for $550,950.

On 10/04, title to Lots 6-7, Carson’s Subdivision of Pierre Original Plat was transferred from Randy & Susan Taylor, Leesville, LA, to Bryce Soulek, Pierre, for $240,000.

On 10/04, title to Lot 2R, Divot Estates was transferred from Patricia Gregg, Pierre, to John & Charlyn Nickolas, Pierre, for $272,000.

On 10/04, title to Lot 6, Blk 1, Ramse Resubdivision was transferred from Ray Abbott & Brenda Hollenback-Abbott, Sioux Falls, to Rebecca Feller, Pierre, for $165,000.

On 10/04, title to Lots 5-6, Blk 34, Wells Second Add, Pierre was transferred from Patricia Petersen, Fort Pierre, to Kari Schell, Pierre, for $179,000.

On 10/07, title to Lot 17, North 40 Subdivision was transferred from Joel & Peggy Williams, Madison, to Jared Jirsa & Susan Johnson, Pierre, for $160,000.

On 10/07, title to S2 Sec. 24-111-78 was transferred from Lola Ness, Pierre, to Terry & Mary Ness, Pierre, for $100,000.

On 10/07, title to NW4 Sec. 24-111-78 was transferred from Howard & Lola Ness, Pierre, to Terry & Mary Ness, Pierre, for $52,000.

On 10/07, title to Lots 4-5, Blk 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brian & Cheriee Watterson, Pierre, to Jerry & Sheryl Schwahn, Pierre, for $180,000.

On 10/08, title to Lot 32, Blk 1, Airbase Acres Subdivision was transferred from Patricia Sterling, Blunt, to Tamara LaPlante, Pierre, for $159,900.

On 10/09, title to Lot 1, Blk 3, Highlands Ridge First Addition was transferred from Oscar & Claudia Ramirez, Pierre, to Lexicon Government Services, LLC, Jacksonville, FL, for $319,500.

On 10/09, title to Lot 1, Blk 3, Highlands Ridge First Addition was transferred from Lexicon Government Services, LLC, Jacksonville, FL, to Colby & Ashley Brakke, Pierre, for $308,100.

On 10/09, title to Lot 8, Fairway Subdivision was transferred from the Estate of James R. Anton to Arbidella Schmidt, Pierre, for $220,000.

On 10/09, title to Lot 1C, Grey Goose Tract 1 was transferred from Brian & Brenda Hemmelman, Pierre, to Keith & Debra Gebhart, Fort Pierre, for $98,000.

