On 10/15, title to Lot 35, Blk 3, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre was transferred from Paul Walter, Pierre, to Summer Croffor, Pierre, for $19,000.

On 10/15, title to Lots 8-9, Blk 16, Bartels Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from the Craig & Gail Eichstadt Living Trust, Sioux Falls, to Frank & Elisabeth Marnell, Pierre, for $240,000.

On 10/16, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Ramse Addition was transferred from Jeffrey & Dawn Hill, Pierre to Brandon & Tamara Brake, Pierre, and Zachery & Marlies Warren, Dallas, TX, for $110,000.

On 10/16, title to Lots 8-10, Blk 10, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Fort Pierre, to Aaron Morlock & Sara Morgan, Pierre, for $214,000.

On 10/17, title to Lot 23, Blk 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joshua Meintsma, Pierre, to Monte & Mallory Meier, Pierre, for $205,000.

On 10/17, title to Lot 1, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Anson & Kristine Juelfs, Piedmont, to Dennis & Deborah Meng, Pierre, for $340,000.

On 10/18, title to Lot 5 ex. N30’, Blk 6, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1018 S. Cleveland Ave.) was transferred from the Estate of Kevin Dale Schaefer to CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $82,600.

On 10/18, title to the front 74’ of Lots 16-17, Blk 106, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (620 S. Jackson Ave.) was transferred from Troy & Tanya Kayser, Fort Pierre, to Travis Lopour, Pierre, for $70,000.

On 10/21, title to the N198’ of NW4NW4NW4, & the NE4NW4NW4 Sec. 27-111-79 was transferred from West Estate Liquidating, LLC, Rapid City, to John & Mary West, Pierre, for $331,000.

On 10/21, title to Condo Unit 5, Lots 8-10, Blk 4, First Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert Tinker, Pierre, to Anna Johnson, Pierre, for $126,000.

On 10/21, title to Lots 15-17, Blk 2, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from MIchael Boocock, Pierre, to Bryan Boocock & Jana Birgen Sprenger, Pierre, for $323,000.

On 10/22, title to Lot 8, Blk 4, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Deborah Syed, Pierre, to Alyssa Sterrett, Pierre, for $149,500.

On 10/23, title to the W48’ Lots 14-15, Blk 45, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre (108 N. Poplar Ave.) was transferred from the Joann Lonbaken Revocable Trust, Pierre, to the Estate of Andrew Schultz, Pierre, for $45,000.

On 10/24, title to Units 5&6, Lot 1, Blk 1, Sandstone Ridge Addition was transferred from Todd & Kara Hughes, Pierre, to Steven & Brittany Novotny, Pierre, for $80,000.

On 10/24, title to Lots 1-12, Blk 7, Grandview Addition was transferred from Jamie Damon, Pierre, to Patrick Hermanson, Pierre, for $375,000.

On 10/24, title to Lot 3, Blk 1, Flag Mountain Village was transferred from Ashley & Jeffrey, Jr. Lemieux, Pierre, to Alyssa Bump, Pierre, for $168,900.

On 10/25, title to Lot 1, Blk 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chad Dunkel, Pierre, to Nathan Mikkelsen, Pierre, for $174,000.

On 10/25, title to the E18’ Lot 19 and all Lots 20-21, Blk 89, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Troy Schmid, Richfield, MN, to Megan Schaap, Pierre, for $90,000.

On 10/29, title to N2NE4SE4SW4 Sec. 33-110-74 was transferred from Krull Properties, LLC, Harrold, to Griffon Point, LLC, Long Boat Key, FL, for $500,000.

On 10/31, title to the N31.31’ Lots 7-7A, and S2 Lots 6-6A, Blk 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bryce & Tiffany Frankhauser, Pierre, to Clifton & Beverly Katz, Pierre, for $349,900.

