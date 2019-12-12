On 10/15, title to Lot 35, Blk 3, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre was transferred from Paul Walter, Pierre, to Summer Croffor, Pierre, for $19,000.
On 10/15, title to Lots 8-9, Blk 16, Bartels Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from the Craig & Gail Eichstadt Living Trust, Sioux Falls, to Frank & Elisabeth Marnell, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 10/16, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Ramse Addition was transferred from Jeffrey & Dawn Hill, Pierre to Brandon & Tamara Brake, Pierre, and Zachery & Marlies Warren, Dallas, TX, for $110,000.
On 10/16, title to Lots 8-10, Blk 10, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Fort Pierre, to Aaron Morlock & Sara Morgan, Pierre, for $214,000.
On 10/17, title to Lot 23, Blk 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joshua Meintsma, Pierre, to Monte & Mallory Meier, Pierre, for $205,000.
On 10/17, title to Lot 1, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Anson & Kristine Juelfs, Piedmont, to Dennis & Deborah Meng, Pierre, for $340,000.
On 10/18, title to Lot 5 ex. N30’, Blk 6, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1018 S. Cleveland Ave.) was transferred from the Estate of Kevin Dale Schaefer to CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $82,600.
On 10/18, title to the front 74’ of Lots 16-17, Blk 106, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (620 S. Jackson Ave.) was transferred from Troy & Tanya Kayser, Fort Pierre, to Travis Lopour, Pierre, for $70,000.
On 10/21, title to the N198’ of NW4NW4NW4, & the NE4NW4NW4 Sec. 27-111-79 was transferred from West Estate Liquidating, LLC, Rapid City, to John & Mary West, Pierre, for $331,000.
On 10/21, title to Condo Unit 5, Lots 8-10, Blk 4, First Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert Tinker, Pierre, to Anna Johnson, Pierre, for $126,000.
On 10/21, title to Lots 15-17, Blk 2, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from MIchael Boocock, Pierre, to Bryan Boocock & Jana Birgen Sprenger, Pierre, for $323,000.
On 10/22, title to Lot 8, Blk 4, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Deborah Syed, Pierre, to Alyssa Sterrett, Pierre, for $149,500.
On 10/23, title to the W48’ Lots 14-15, Blk 45, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre (108 N. Poplar Ave.) was transferred from the Joann Lonbaken Revocable Trust, Pierre, to the Estate of Andrew Schultz, Pierre, for $45,000.
On 10/24, title to Units 5&6, Lot 1, Blk 1, Sandstone Ridge Addition was transferred from Todd & Kara Hughes, Pierre, to Steven & Brittany Novotny, Pierre, for $80,000.
On 10/24, title to Lots 1-12, Blk 7, Grandview Addition was transferred from Jamie Damon, Pierre, to Patrick Hermanson, Pierre, for $375,000.
On 10/24, title to Lot 3, Blk 1, Flag Mountain Village was transferred from Ashley & Jeffrey, Jr. Lemieux, Pierre, to Alyssa Bump, Pierre, for $168,900.
On 10/25, title to Lot 1, Blk 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chad Dunkel, Pierre, to Nathan Mikkelsen, Pierre, for $174,000.
On 10/25, title to the E18’ Lot 19 and all Lots 20-21, Blk 89, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Troy Schmid, Richfield, MN, to Megan Schaap, Pierre, for $90,000.
On 10/29, title to N2NE4SE4SW4 Sec. 33-110-74 was transferred from Krull Properties, LLC, Harrold, to Griffon Point, LLC, Long Boat Key, FL, for $500,000.
On 10/31, title to the N31.31’ Lots 7-7A, and S2 Lots 6-6A, Blk 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bryce & Tiffany Frankhauser, Pierre, to Clifton & Beverly Katz, Pierre, for $349,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.