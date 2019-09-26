On 9/03, title to Lot 10, Blk 2, Brookstone Add., Pierre was transferred from Jay & Mary Livermont, Pierre to Ron & Esther Burket, Pierre for $351,290.

On 9/03, title to Lots 34-36, Blk 3, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (401 E. Sioux Ave.) was transferred from Cabrini Arendt, Fort Pierre to Reynoldson Coffee South Dakota, LLC, Norfolk, NE for $235,000.

On 9/05, title to Lot 5, & SE4.9’ Lot 4, Bernie’s Replat; and Lot 7A, Blk 7, Oahe Add., Pierre was transferred from Loren & Susan Schaefer, Pierre to Gene & Danielle Campbell, Pierre for $265,000.

On 9/06, title to Lots 15-18 ex. E60’, Blk 33, Wells Second Add., Pierre (122 S. Jackson Ave.) was transferred from Stacey Stueven, Pierre to Michelle & Monte Deyo-Amende, Belle Fourche for $210,000.

On 9/06, title to Lot 18, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre (219 Lakeside Ln.) was transferred from Shawn & Tina England, Pierre to Elijah Rodriguez & Sara Turnwall, Huron for $179,000.

On 9/06, title to Lot 21, H&C Subdivision was transferred from Dane & Leticia Brewer, Pierre to Bradley Morris, Pierre for $236,800.

On 9/10, title to Lots 22-25, Blk 120, Wells Second Add., Pierre (1823 E. Park St.) was transferred from Satori Property Management, LLC, Pierre to S&A Rentals, Pierre for $64,500.

On 9/11, title to Lots 26-27, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre to Mark McConnell, Tacoma, WA for $30,000.

On 9/12, title to S123’ Lot 13 & Lot 14 ex. S132’, Buhl’s Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Amber & Joshua Mason, Pierre to Brian & Cheriee Watterson, Pierre for $260,000.

On 9/13, title to Lots 5-6, Blk 10, Greely & Sharps Add., Pierre was transferred from John & Janice Artz, Winthrop, MN to Steven Withers, Pierre for $89,000.

