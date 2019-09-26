On 9/03, title to Lot 10, Blk 2, Brookstone Add., Pierre was transferred from Jay & Mary Livermont, Pierre to Ron & Esther Burket, Pierre for $351,290.
On 9/03, title to Lots 34-36, Blk 3, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (401 E. Sioux Ave.) was transferred from Cabrini Arendt, Fort Pierre to Reynoldson Coffee South Dakota, LLC, Norfolk, NE for $235,000.
On 9/05, title to Lot 5, & SE4.9’ Lot 4, Bernie’s Replat; and Lot 7A, Blk 7, Oahe Add., Pierre was transferred from Loren & Susan Schaefer, Pierre to Gene & Danielle Campbell, Pierre for $265,000.
On 9/06, title to Lots 15-18 ex. E60’, Blk 33, Wells Second Add., Pierre (122 S. Jackson Ave.) was transferred from Stacey Stueven, Pierre to Michelle & Monte Deyo-Amende, Belle Fourche for $210,000.
On 9/06, title to Lot 18, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre (219 Lakeside Ln.) was transferred from Shawn & Tina England, Pierre to Elijah Rodriguez & Sara Turnwall, Huron for $179,000.
On 9/06, title to Lot 21, H&C Subdivision was transferred from Dane & Leticia Brewer, Pierre to Bradley Morris, Pierre for $236,800.
On 9/10, title to Lots 22-25, Blk 120, Wells Second Add., Pierre (1823 E. Park St.) was transferred from Satori Property Management, LLC, Pierre to S&A Rentals, Pierre for $64,500.
On 9/11, title to Lots 26-27, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre to Mark McConnell, Tacoma, WA for $30,000.
On 9/12, title to S123’ Lot 13 & Lot 14 ex. S132’, Buhl’s Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Amber & Joshua Mason, Pierre to Brian & Cheriee Watterson, Pierre for $260,000.
On 9/13, title to Lots 5-6, Blk 10, Greely & Sharps Add., Pierre was transferred from John & Janice Artz, Winthrop, MN to Steven Withers, Pierre for $89,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.