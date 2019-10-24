On 9/16, title to Lot 8, Heritage Ridge Add., Pierre (1963 Vista Loop) was transferred from Casey & Kari Heenan, Hamill to Jordan & Rebecca Kitts, Pierre, for $395,000.
On 9/16, title to Lot 5, Blk 7, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (3004 E. Reen) was transferred from Jordan & Rebecca Kitts, Pierre to Cameron & Brittany Stutesman, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 9/17, Lots 1-6, Blk 5, Capital Add., Pierre was transferred from BKS, LLC, Eden Prairie, MN to Cheryl Reed, Pierre, for $7,500.
On 9/19, title to SW4 Sec. 14-112-74 was transferred from John & Elette Crain, Blunt to Bernard & Connie Carroll, Highmore, for $192,000.
On 9/19, title to Lot 2, NW4 Harrold Sub Second Addition was transferred from Delcon Jones LTD Partnership, Pierre, to Northwestern Corporation d/b/a Northwestern Energy, Yankton, for $21,000.
On 9/19, title to Lots 25-27, Blk 3, Capitol Add., Pierre, was transferred from Phyllis Von Kennel, Austin, TX to Steven & Sarah Buras, Pierre, for $220,000.
On 9/20, title to the W63’ Lots 9-14, Blk 2, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Abby Javurek-Humig, Portland, OR to Dustin Ottenbacher, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 9/20, title to Lots 2-3 ex. NW90’ Lot 2, Blk 5, Hillsdale Add., Pierre was transferred from Dale & Kristie Jacobsen, Pierre to Daniel & Arlene Maxfield, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 9/20, title to Lots 25-26, Blk 87, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Sully Avenue, LLC, Pierre, to Joseph Flowers, Pierre, for $120,000.
On 9/23, title to Lot 20, Blk 2, Cactus Heights Add., Pierre was transferred from Jason & Katie Lewedag, Yankton, to Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen & Justin Jensen, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 9/23, title to Lot 8, North 40 Subdivision was transferred from Stacey Gavin, Pierre to Carl & Kellie Johnson, Pierre, for $259,000.
On 9/25, title to Lots 3-5, Yaples Subdivision of Pierre Original Plat was transferred from Maxine Kinsella, Pierre, to Gilbert Campbell, Pierre, for $98,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 16 & W12.5’ of Lot 17, Blk 4, Bosler’s Add., and the E 12.5’ Lot 8, Blk 4, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Add., Pierre was transferred from Karen & Bryon Reiser, Pierre, to Allison Reiman & Adam Engbrecht, Pierre, for $168,000.
On 9/26, title to SE4 Sec. 22-112-78 was transferred from Russell & Candace Spaid, Sioux Falls, to Robin Auch & Randall Bauer, Pierre, for $480,000.
On 9/27, title to Lots 29-30, Blk 54, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Jade Sheard, Neenah, WI, to Thomas Koch, Pierre, for $136,000.
On 9/27, title to Lot 7, Blk 5, Winchester Estates was transferred from Keith & Audrey Skrondahl, Pierre, to James & Deborah Hammer, Pierre, for $352,000.
On 9/27, title to an undivided ⅔ interest in Lots 9-14, Blk 68, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre (415 S. Pierce Ave.) was transferred from Sayra Maberry-Mortimer, Farmington, MN and Buell Maberry, Pierre, to Wayne & Vickie Maberry, Pierre, for $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.