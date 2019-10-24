On 9/16, title to Lot 8, Heritage Ridge Add., Pierre (1963 Vista Loop) was transferred from Casey & Kari Heenan, Hamill to Jordan & Rebecca Kitts, Pierre, for $395,000.

On 9/16, title to Lot 5, Blk 7, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (3004 E. Reen) was transferred from Jordan & Rebecca Kitts, Pierre to Cameron & Brittany Stutesman, Pierre, for $210,000.

On 9/17, Lots 1-6, Blk 5, Capital Add., Pierre was transferred from BKS, LLC, Eden Prairie, MN to Cheryl Reed, Pierre, for $7,500.

On 9/19, title to SW4 Sec. 14-112-74 was transferred from John & Elette Crain, Blunt to Bernard & Connie Carroll, Highmore, for $192,000.

On 9/19, title to Lot 2, NW4 Harrold Sub Second Addition was transferred from Delcon Jones LTD Partnership, Pierre, to Northwestern Corporation d/b/a Northwestern Energy, Yankton, for $21,000.

On 9/19, title to Lots 25-27, Blk 3, Capitol Add., Pierre, was transferred from Phyllis Von Kennel, Austin, TX to Steven & Sarah Buras, Pierre, for $220,000.

On 9/20, title to the W63’ Lots 9-14, Blk 2, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Abby Javurek-Humig, Portland, OR to Dustin Ottenbacher, Pierre, for $240,000.

On 9/20, title to Lots 2-3 ex. NW90’ Lot 2, Blk 5, Hillsdale Add., Pierre was transferred from Dale & Kristie Jacobsen, Pierre to Daniel & Arlene Maxfield, Pierre, for $175,000.

On 9/20, title to Lots 25-26, Blk 87, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Sully Avenue, LLC, Pierre, to Joseph Flowers, Pierre, for $120,000.

On 9/23, title to Lot 20, Blk 2, Cactus Heights Add., Pierre was transferred from Jason & Katie Lewedag, Yankton, to Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen & Justin Jensen, Pierre, for $210,000.

On 9/23, title to Lot 8, North 40 Subdivision was transferred from Stacey Gavin, Pierre to Carl & Kellie Johnson, Pierre, for $259,000.

On 9/25, title to Lots 3-5, Yaples Subdivision of Pierre Original Plat was transferred from Maxine Kinsella, Pierre, to Gilbert Campbell, Pierre, for $98,000.

On 9/25, title to Lot 16 & W12.5’ of Lot 17, Blk 4, Bosler’s Add., and the E 12.5’ Lot 8, Blk 4, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Add., Pierre was transferred from Karen & Bryon Reiser, Pierre, to Allison Reiman & Adam Engbrecht, Pierre, for $168,000.

On 9/26, title to SE4 Sec. 22-112-78 was transferred from Russell & Candace Spaid, Sioux Falls, to Robin Auch & Randall Bauer, Pierre, for $480,000.

On 9/27, title to Lots 29-30, Blk 54, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Jade Sheard, Neenah, WI, to Thomas Koch, Pierre, for $136,000.

On 9/27, title to Lot 7, Blk 5, Winchester Estates was transferred from Keith & Audrey Skrondahl, Pierre, to James & Deborah Hammer, Pierre, for $352,000.

On 9/27, title to an undivided ⅔ interest in Lots 9-14, Blk 68, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre (415 S. Pierce Ave.) was transferred from Sayra Maberry-Mortimer, Farmington, MN and Buell Maberry, Pierre, to Wayne & Vickie Maberry, Pierre, for $100,000.

