On 9/08, title to Lots 36-37, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Brady and Rachel Beck, Pierre, to Charles Voigt and Lara Crawford Voigt, Rapid City, for $40,000.
On 9/09, title to Lot 20, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Tilth Unlimited, LLC, Pierre, to Junior and Patricia Dowling, Pierre, for $17,500.
On 9/10, title to Lots 10-13, W2 Lots 14 and 23, and all of Lots 24-27, Sigler’s Addition; the E26’of Lot 1, Blk 1, Irene’s Addition; and the W91’ of Outlot C, Pierre (2720 E. Humboldt St.) was transferred from Timothy Udager and Guyron Mann, Rapid City, to Gordon and Susan Beckwith, Pierre, for $51,500.
On 9/10, title to the E264’ of the W1064’ S2N2NW4SE4 Sec. 18-111-78 was transferred from Randy and Jeaneen Bingner, Fisher, Illinois, to Brian Bachmann and Debra Winckler, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 9/11, title to Lots 19-20, Blk 48, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jeanette Brummer, etal, Pierre, to Gordon and Susan Beckwith, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 9/11, title to Lots 19-20, Blk 48, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Gordon and Susan Beckwith, Pierre, to RJB, LLC, Pierre, for $140,000.
On 9/11, title to Lots 21-22, Blk 9, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brian and Jennifer Allen, Pierre, to Morgan Finley, Pierre, for $216,000.
On 9/11, title to Lot 17, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Scott & Heather DeBoer, Watertown, to Brian and Jennifer Allen, Pierre, for $310,000.
On 9/14, title to Lots 7-9 ex. S5’ Lot 9, Blk 18, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Travis and Courtney Jordan, Pierre, to Melissa Snow and Matthew McQuistion, Jr., Pierre, for $192,000.
On 9/14, title to Lot 6 and W1’ Lot 1, Blk 15, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mathew and Joslyn Konekamp, Rapid City, to Travis and Courtney Jordan, Pierre, for $237,000.
On 9/15, title to N2 Lot 1, Blk 3, Evans Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Amy and Colton Juso, Rapid City, to Mary and Vernon Niles, Pierre, for $185,400.
On 9/16, title to Lots 7-8, Blk 35, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from David and Wendy Trautman, Pierre, to Mitchell Myers and Heather Anderson, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 9/16, title to Lots 7-8 and parts of Lot 9, Blk 12, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (424 W. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Mercury Partnership Properties, Pierre, to Central State Properties, Inc., Pierre, for $2,000.
On 9/16, title to Lot 25, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre was transferred from Effie Hunsley, Pierre, to Beverly, Margaret and Betty Gartley, Pierre, for $265,000.
On 9/16, title to E2 Lots 1-5, Blk 12, Ustick and Prentice Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael and Dawn Busch, Pierre, to Reed Holwegner and Kristen Haug, Pierre, for $318,000.
On 9/16, title to Lots 27-30, Blk 22, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Guy and Candy Albertus, Longmont, Colorado, to Cory Hoffrogge and Twila Hight, Pierre, for $370,000.
On 9/16, title to Lots 13-20 and W2 Lots 1-12, Blk 5; and Lots 1 and 32, Blk 12, Grandview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dennis Pfrimmer and Cheryl Stone, Fort Pierre, to Justin and Melissa Flottmeyer, Pierre, for $385,000.
