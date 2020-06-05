A total of 4,422 people voted in the primary election Tuesday, June 2, in Hughes County, including one man who rushed in to a voting center five minutes before the voting stopped, County Auditor Jane Naylor told the county commission on Thursday evening.
The man’s name was not in the poll book and it wasn’t possible to quickly determine if he was a qualified voter, she said. So the man filled out a yellow provisional ballot.
“It turns out he was registered to vote, so that vote did count,” Naylor told the commission as they canvassed the vote: Looking at the final numbers and signing the document making it official.
“It was a pretty good turnout,”Naylor said. She said 38% of the county’s registered voters filled out ballots. “I think two years ago it was a little over 48%. The average is 32 to 36%,” she said of primary elections in the county. “So that’s not too bad for this COVID thing.”
For the first time in known history, the number of people voting on absentee ballots — 2,498 — was larger than the number of those who voted in person — 1,924, Naylor said.
That largely was because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led state and county officials to encourage people to vote using absentee ballots as practicing social distancing.
It meant she hired three teams, or “boards,” to process all the absentee ballots, Naylor said.
There were three voting centers.
At Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 973 people voted; at New Life Assembly of God Church, 849 cast ballots; and at city hall in Blunt, 102 people voted.
The commissioners praised Naylor and all the election workers for a smooth-running operation.
“I went over lunch to vote at the church and I was in and out in three minutes,” said Commissioner Connie Hohn, snapping her fingers. “It was fast.”
