During the Hughes County Commissioners’ Sept. 3 meeting, a public hearing on the county’s 2020 proposed budget saw no audience members with comments, suggestions or questions. The budget could have been adopted then by the commission, but was held off until the deadline of the end of this month. The general fund total of $14,774,715 and the anticipated general fund revenues of $13,960,425 leaves the county looking for more cuts to compensate for a $814,290 deficit. As of the end of June, the county has an always-shifting reserve — or unassigned cash — of approximately $808,000.
Proposals have been made to change the lighting systems in county buildings to LED lighting. The total change-over estimate is over $45,000, but could pay for itself in annual savings in approximately five years. “Something that pays for itself is a good investment,” said Commissioner Randy Vance, “even if it is five, or six, or seven years down the road.” The initial costs could come out of the current building improvement fund. The commission agreed to move ahead with this proposal.
All South Dakota counties may participate in the annual Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, which pays 50 percent of the emergency management director’s salary and benefits. The grant comes with federally required rules and regulations.
Through the Help America Vote Act, the Office of the Secretary of State is offering the county new election equipment, upgrading to the higher model tabulator and extra Express Votes machines. “Free and new; music to our ears,” said Commissioner Connie Hohn.
The jail department is purchasing a 2008 pickup to be used as a plow for parking lots, as well as to spread salt and sand. The plow and sanding attachments will be acquired separately. The 1997 pickup it replaces will be surplused and sold.
In other business, right of way requests include East River Electric upgrading a power line along Range Road and needing to cross the road three times. Another right of way request is from Venture Communications in its ongoing expansion of fiber optic cable, now in a large area that will include the Tree Farm and Whispering Pines subdivisions.
Also to be discussed further next meeting is the county’s five-year transportation plan. Hughes County currently maintains 722 miles of roadway — 32 miles in the blacktop category, 543 miles of gravel and the rest in various unimproved roads. The county maintains 21 structures under the bridge category, generally having an opening of 20-or-more feet. Of these, seven are classified as culverts, 13 were built before 1970, five are structurally deficient, three bridges are posted below legal limit, and the Medicine Creek bridge has a sufficiency rating of 41 out of 100.
A decision to vacate a portion of Chesley Road in Canning Township will be made next meeting, Sept. 17.
The “County Living” booklet will be mailed to county residents who live outside of town limits. It will also be put on the county website. Commissioner Roger Inman said that this year it would not have mattered what the county did with its culverts, being this year was the second wettest one for the area since 1893. “It seems people have forgotten the country can be wet/muddy, be extremely dry, and people spray.” said inman, who has received numerous complaints about roads and other aspects of country living. “You are going to have flooding, bad roads, culverts that aren’t big enough, and other difficulties. It says in the pamphlet that you should check with the county before buying.” The commissioners recalled a ‘pond’ in the county which had silted in, then was actually built on. The pamphlet has been updated, mostly with information on section lines and law enforcement.
Because of a state-wide County Commissioners Convention Sept. 16-17, the Hughes County Commission next meets Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the courthouse’s commission room, starting at 5:30 p.m.
