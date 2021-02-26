Daniel Fouladi, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ayle Coyle, Pierre, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pamela Bearsheart, Mobridge, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zane Sherwood, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trey Grannes, Pierre, illegal barrier/median crossing, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kyle Dean, Pierre, poss. two ounces of marijuana or less, no proper license plates on vehicle, 150 days in jail with 140 days suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $175 costs.
William Copelston, Mt. Pleasant, SC, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Skyla Schmidt, Pierre, violation of conditional bond, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Krist Hauck, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cara Unruh, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Michael Lewis, Pierre, petty theft-1st degree-more than $400, 250 days in jail suspended, no entry to Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Rylee Jager, Pierre petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry to Walmart for 1 year, $250 fines, $78.50 costs.
Rubi-Ann Lewis, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Mark Ripley, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Erickson, Pierre, left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amanda Greaves, Iron Lightning, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mark Vannet, Pierre, driving under the influence-3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 years suspended and credit for 22 days, 5 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, complete the Sixth Circuit Problem Solving Court Program, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $267.20 costs, $100 restitution.
Levi Craft, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Schmidt, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $150 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas White, Jr., Bowdle, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation & complete recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Ronald Black Bird, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $109 fines, $78.50 costs.
Wylin Baker, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Skyla Schmidt, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 160 days in jail with 139 days suspended and 21 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments with 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $111.50 costs.
Micheal Magner, Pierre, reckless use of weapons, 60 days in jail suspended, complete behavioral health evaluation and complete treatments, possess no weapons for 3 months, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fines, $86.50 costs.
Darius Twohawks, Ft. Thompson, speeding on a state highway, no driver’s license, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Clinton Dubray, Pierre, dom. abuse — violation of conditional bond, 250 days in jail with 243 days suspended and 7 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
Aurora Blair, Pierre, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clay Bush, Pierre, driving on wrong side of road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jose Leon, Katy, TX, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
