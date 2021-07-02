Gary Kilian, Custer, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Stalley, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bailey Radway, Ft. Pierre, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, stop lamps required, $25 fine.
Kenneth Flarity, Diana, TX, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Curtis Deboer, Brookings, illegal pass, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randolph Seiler, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Klein, Battle Creek, NE, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gabriel Medicine Eagle, III, Pierre, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Mechiya English Pretty Weasel, Pierre, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 55 suspended and 5 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and successfully complete the recommended treatment (completed), no driving without a valid driver’s license, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $341.50 costs, $349.19 restitution.
Paula Jensen, Langford, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dulcie Stotts, Pierre, ilegal pass, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lilliana Ford, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Virginia Grannes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arturo Martinez Mira Fuentez, Drummond, OK, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $113 fines, $157 costs.
Jaecelle Dennis, Pierre, seatbelt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Talia Williams, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seatbelt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Kevin Young, Durant, IA, hunting within 660’ of dwelling/livestock, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tori Rilling, Pierre, interference with emergency communications, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Katelynn Foley, Pierre, careless driving, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon Ryckman, Ft. Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to make proper stop, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Williams, Blunt, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Derrick Marrow, Eagle Butte, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
