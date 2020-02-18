The Hughes County Jail is maybe getting a little cheaper.
On Tuesday, the County Commission voted 5-0 to authorize financial advisor Toby Morris of Dougherty and Company to draw up a plan to refinance the millions the county borrowed a decade and a year ago to build the jail.
The bonds were issued in 2009, $10 million worth, for the jail’s construction. The county already refinanced them once, in 2014.
The county still owes $5.875 million on the jail. The average interest rate on the outstanding debt is 2.7 percent.
Maybe that debt isn’t as outstanding as it could be.
Morris has said the county could save maybe a total of $80,000 by refinancing the debt now, at the possible interest rate of about 2.18 percent, instead of continuing to pay 2.7 percent interest, according to the resolution drawn up by County Manager Kevin Hipple.
The bank involved would require that the county do an annual audit, Hipple said in explaining the resolution. The new audit would not require much more than what the county already does: an audit every other year. To get the refinancing deal, the county would have to do a “compilation,” which “is essentially a cursory examination of our annual financial report, but not to the detail of a full audit,” according to Hipple.
The resolution approved Tuesday by the commission will allow Morris to begin putting together the refinancing package. It is non-binding. Once Morris’ plan is complete, the commission would have to approve it, Commissioner Roger Inman said.
The jail took in its first inmates 10 years ago this month. It replaced the old 48-bed jail that sat next to the courthouse. The new one, with capacity for about 170, is on the east end of the city near the state Women’s Prison.
It’s been a big revenue generator for the county. The county could otherwise be strapped for money because of strictures state lawmakers have put on county governments when it comes to raising property tax rates, the commissioners say.
Usually, the great majority of inmates are federal “holds,” with per diems paid by the federal government to the county to keep its inmates around waiting for the disposition of their cases in federal court. Just a few months ago, Sheriff Darin Johnson said the the jail was packed, with 168 inmates. The revenue can approach $300,000 per month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.