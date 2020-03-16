Instead on in person, criminal defendants in the Hughes County Jail will appear before a judge in state court on Tuesday via interactive TV in Pierre on Tuesday, March 17, for their arraignment or sentencing or “status” hearing.
It’s part of the measures the county is taking to guard against any spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, the dozen or 16 “in-custody” defendants in criminal court slated for every other Tuesday are brought over from the jail in two shifts in a van to the courthouse.
Since mid-2019, Judge Bridget Mayer reads them their rights and takes their pleas, schedules another hearing, or sentences them, depending on their case.
They wait together in the jury box in the court room as each defendant, in jail orange and shackles, sits with an attorney next to the table where the prosecutor takes up the other side.
The court’s ITV system is used regularly for the initial appearances of defendants who can’t go their bail; the hearings are pretty short and routine, presided over by a magistrate.
As the cases proceed, normally the defendants waiting in jail because they can’t bond out, get their day — or days — in court; rarely do cases go to trial, because plea agreements are reached between the prosecution and the defense.
But this week, as part of cranking down the public gatherings in the courthouse, judges ruled that the hearings for those in custody will be held via ITV for now, Sheriff Darin Johnson told the Hughes County Commission at its meeting on Monday.
One woman slated for an “in-custody” hearing Tuesday likely will be brought into court, Johnson said: she’s an inmate of the state women’s prison, next to the County Jail on the southeast side of town, which doesn’t typically use ITV.
Another dozen defendants facing criminal charges but who are not in custody are slated to appear Tuesday afternoon in court for arraignments, sentencing and other processes, Johnson said.
Sheriff Johnson has taken other measures in light of the coronavirus. He told the Capital Journal he has restricted “contact visits” to inmates at the jail for the time being. He also implemented restrictions on new inmates being booked if they are “exhibiting symptoms,” Johnson said. Besides using ITV whenever possible instead of in-person court appearances, Johnson listed other measures. “We are also utilizing some inmates to assist with disinfection efforts inside the jail. I have had meeting with staff about procedures we are implementing to limit exposure to staff and inmates. The details I will not go into for security reasons.”
He said he’s also working on limiting the transport of inmates in from other counties.
The decade-old Hughes County jail can house about 160, and usually is near capacity or full. The majority of the inmates are often federal “holds.” That’s a financial plus to the county: in 2019, the federal inmates brought $3.14 million in gross revenue to the county from per-inmate/per-diem payments, at a cost of about $2.4 million in feeding and housing them. That meant an important net profit of $742,278 to the county’s coffers for the year, Finance Officer Jane Naylor told the county commission on Monday, which praised Johnson for it.
