Eric Booth, planning director for Hughes County, issued 137 building permits in 2019 in the county for new homes, garages, business buildings and remodel jobs, for a total estimated property value of $7.2 million.
That’s the most dollar amount of property permitted in the county since 2015, when 93 permits were issued for property estimated at $12.8 million in value.
Booth reported those numbers Monday, Feb. 3, to the County Commission.
In 2016, the estimated property value of 98 permits was $6.73 million; in 2017, 72 permits with a total estimated value of $6.23 million; in 2018, 96 permits for $5.57 million.
The numbers’ variances tell tales about larger changes in the county over five years.
For example, in 2015, permits were issued for 23 new single family home constructions with a total estimated value of $5.7 million. That compares with only eight new homes in 2019 with a total value of about $2.7 million, he told the Capital Journal.
The average value of the homes went from $247,826 in 2015 to $337,500 in 2019, he said.
That 36 percent increase in average value of homes over those five years probably is due partly to similar increases in home values across the region and in a typical slip in the value of a dollar, according to Booth.
The general inflation in prices nationwide, according to the Consumer Price Index, was about 8 percent over those five years.
But there have been other issues involved.
“I’ve had a realtor, who has been in real estate for a lot of years, tell me that the last year has been more of a buyers’ market than any time in (their) past history,” County Commissioner Norm Weaver told the Capital Journal. Weaver talked by phone while he and Booth were checking out some locations in the county on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
A buyer’s market means there is a plentiful supply of homes on the market and not so much demand, which is not an encouragement to builders to build, he said.
“If your house is worth $200,000 and you sell it for $178,000, you are not going to get your money to replace that home with a new one,” Weaver said. “So you are just not selling it.”
While there were fewer building projects five years ago, they were more valued: 93 permits issued fore a total of $12,849,738 of estimated value to the work, or an average of about $138,000 per permit in several categories of work. In 2015, 93 new single family homes were permitted; 23 remodel jobs; 17 new private garages; six commercial buildings erected; nine agriculture buildings or sheds; and nine home maintenance/or storm damage repair jobs.
(A handful of permits are not accounted for by one of the categories.)
By contrast, in 2019, the total of 137 permits meant an estimated $7,182,570 worth of projects were done, an average of about $52,428 per project, according to Booth’s figures. That included eight new single family home permits; 11 home remodels; nine new private garages; nine new commercial buildings; 18 ag buildings or sheds; and a whopping 77 permits issues for home maintenance/storm damage jobs.
The home maintenance/storm damage category saw a huge jump in 2019, from nine in 2015, 26 in 2016, three in 2017 and 12 in 2018.
Blame it on the summer from hail in 2018.
“I think we had six different thunderstorms in 2018 that whacked the northern part of the county,” Booth said. The 2018 hail storms were unusually harsh, killing pheasants, hawks and even small deer and cutting down crops as if a powerful flail chopped them to bits with bare earth showing. It put holes in roofs and walls of many buildings across the county.
That damage was fixed by owners needing lots of storm repair permits in 2019, Booth said.
But otherwise, weather-wise, 2019 slowed and cut some construction work, Booth said. The wet year saw Pierre get about 31 inches of precipitation, about 55 percent above the normal 20 inches. That didn’t encourage building and repair.
The revenue from permit fees to the county totaled $23,478 in 2019, based largely on the value of the property involved. So despite more permits in 2019 (137) than in 2015 (93), the 2015 fees from permits totaled $30,897. That figure was $17,600 in 2016; $14,154 in 2017; and $20,181 in 2018, according to Booth’s report.
The fees for most categories of permits were increased slightly in 2018, he said.
Booth began on the job in late 2017 and told the Commission on Monday he was trying a new format to his annual report.
Commissioners praised it rather effusively. Instead of just reciting numbers, Booth handed in a written narrative, with photos, going month by month, highlighting each month’s activities. He said he aimed to give the Commission a better idea what his office has been doing.
Compared with 2019, Booth said 2015 saw about $3 million more in estimated new home builds, $1.6 million more in agriculture buildings and $2.2 million more in new commercial buildings constructed.
The new projects in 2015 included a big electrical substation, Christensen Farms’ building a confined feeding operation for hogs northeast of Pierre, and two large commercial storage units, Booth said.
Weaver said a large part of the high value of permitted work done in 2015 was related to the best years farmers have ever seen in terms of prices and yields from about 2011 to about 2014. It meant farmers needed to find ways to spend some of that abundance on their farms, and that included some big new and remodeled buildings done in 2015, Weaver said.
The changes from year to year might be difficult to explain and might have little to do with larger economic trends.
Aside from farm income and the general economy’s performance, individual talent can count in a county of 17,000 people, perhaps. For example, Booth said he thinks some of the increase in permits sought and received in 2019 might be due in part “to a good salesman putting up pole barns.”
Booth’s work also can take a little detective work to make sure any new building projects have the necessary paper work filled out.
He says a tip came in last summer about a “shop/accessory building” on a rural site about 13 miles east of Pierre along state Highway 34.
The tip was “ that something was going on inside the building,” Booth wrote in his report. “And after tracking down some information and sending some letters,” the property owner did comply and submit plans and request a permit for the project, Booth said.
