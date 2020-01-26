The Hughes County Commission voted to put a vacant mobile home in Pierre on the “uncollectible tax list,” as a step toward dealing with a property that has become a problem.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, County Treasurer Thomas Oliva gave the five-member commission a list of 17 mobile home parcels in the county on the “distressed warrant” property list with a total of about $6,933 in outstanding taxes due, or an average of about $408 per parcel. The amounts owed range from $1,975.67 to $26.99 per parcel.
There are several that have been delinquent regularly for some time, Oliva said. “It’s the same people year after year,” he told the Commission. “Some of these I would recommend having on a sheriff’s sale.”
But there’s only one of the homes that Oliva said he recommended be put on the “uncollectible” list. It is at 1033 N. Highland Ave. in the mobile home park just off Euclid Avenue North and Fourth Street, near the north edge of town where U.S. Highway 14 curves out of town, Oliva said.
“It’s owned by Daniel Spears. He’s no longer living. It appears to be vacant and unlivable,” Oliva said. Spears died in 2013 in Nebraska, according to his obituary. He lived in Pierre and still has family members here.
Such properties are a nuisance to the county in figuring what to do with them, even though in some cases, such as Spears’ former mobile home, there isn’t that big of an outstanding tax bill. “We are talking 47 dollars,” Commission Chair Randy Vance said, with a slight shake of his head in apparent incredulity, about the Spears’ property.
In the case of mobile homes, at times the owner of a the mobile home park owns the land under the mobile home, which adds a complication to dealing with the property, commissioners said. Commissioners said putting it on the “uncollectible” list was a small but key step on the way to disposing of the property.
The next step is to notify the city that the county has deemed the property taxes on the abandoned mobile home to be uncollectible. The city then can perhaps inspect it and condemn it, Commissioner Norm Weaver said.
