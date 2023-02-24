Hughes County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A Hughes County Sheriff's Office vehicle makes a turn in Harrold on Thursday morning shortly after up to 10 inches of snow fell on the area. 

 Sheriff Patrick Callahan

The people of Hughes County heeded the blizzard warning public officials sent out ahead of a two-day storm that dumped over 10 inches of snow on the Pierre area.

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said no calls for stranded motorists were reported to his office, unlike last December's storm.

