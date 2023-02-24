The people of Hughes County heeded the blizzard warning public officials sent out ahead of a two-day storm that dumped over 10 inches of snow on the Pierre area.
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said no calls for stranded motorists were reported to his office, unlike last December's storm.
"We're really grateful. The public messaging has worked out really well. It was really remarkable," Callahan said. "Last time around when they closed Interstate 90, a lot of out of state motorists plugged into their cell phone maps and GPS, which showed an alternate route of (South Dakota) Highway 34 and we were just overwhelmed."
Callahan said more than two dozen motorists were rescued during the last storm in December, which hit central South Dakota right before Christmas.
"We crossed over jurisdiction lines, we worked with the tribes and the tribes worked with us. The point is we don't want people out in those conditions," Callahan said.
This time around, Callahan said his office and Hughes County Emergency Management coordinated with local employers and medical facilities to ensure they could get employees and those needing critical medical treatment squared away.
"It was just a lot better effort," Callahan said.
Callahan said the first big storm of the winter season is always a challenge, though the last December storm's challenges came with a hefty price tag for taxpayers.
Callahan said the bills for county vehicle repairs are totaling thousands of dollars, though he didn't have a total cost since some bills have yet to be issued.
"We racked up several thousand dollars in damaged radiators to blow water pumps — things like that. Rescue is a very expensive thing and it comes at a high cost."
During the December storm, Callahan said he was forced to use the county emergency manager's truck to continue rescue operations as all of the sheriff office's fleet of 11 vehicles were either in use or down for the count and needing repairs.
One of the sheriff's office's trucks just recently returned to service after being damaged in the late December storm, Callahan added.
He said parts are hard to come by immediately due to supply chain challenges, so the pickup sat damaged for 45 days before the replacement parts came in.
Callahan said Hughes County won't see any reimbursements for those costs from the state.
However, the only repair attributed to the most recent storm was a $39 windshield wiper replacement.
Capt. Bryan Walz with the Pierre Police Department also praised the public's preparedness and willingness to stay off the roads during this week's storm.
"I think it was mainly because there was so much warning and people weren't traveling as much," Walz said.
Patrol went on as normal, and officers answered their calls for service when they came in, Walz said, adding that dispatch received no calls for motorists assists as of Thursday afternoon.
"There wasn't much of anything, really. People stayed home," Walz said.
Nick Hericks, city street superintendent, said all snow and residential routes were cleared by plows by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hericks said that snow removal generally went better than the last storm.
"We didn't have to battle the heavy wet snow, and it pushed a lot easier," Hericks said.
It took city crews just over 12 hours to have all 80 center-lane miles of the city cleared, Hericks said.
Hericks said crews started hauling all the windrows at 2 a.m. on Friday, starting with the downtown area.
Pierre received just over 10 inches of snow, according to Ryan Vipond, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. Vipond added that on average, the area saw wind gusts of around 40 to 50 miles per hour, and in some cases higher.
"We've seen a lot of drifting, and heard about a lot of drifting going on. It blew around and built up into several foot-high drifts," Vipond said.
