A fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Hughes County, state Department of Health officials announced on Thursday. The other three cases in the county, including the inmate at the state Women's Prison in Pierre announced on March 23 as testing positive, have recovered. The other inmates in the prison's Community Work Center have been released from quarantine, prison spokesman Michael Winder announced on Tuesday.
The state total of coronavirus cases was up 54 to 447 by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, state officials reported on Thursday about noon. That's a 13.7 percent increase from the previous day.
Of the total of 7,147 people tested, 6,700 had negative returns, meaning they don't have the virus. Those testing positive make up 6.25 percent of the total tested, according to health department figures.
The number of deaths remained at six; while the number of people who have "ever" been hospitalized with COVID-19 went up by 3, to 27.
Minnehaha and Lincoln counties together, comprising the city of Sioux Falls, amounted to 68.7 percent of the state's total COVID-19 cases based on Thursday's figures, with 307 people testing positive
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reported its first case on the reservation which straddles the South Dakota/North Dakota border. Tribal Chairman Mike Faith reported it on Wednesday in a news release sent to news organizations, saying Indian Health Services informed tribal leaders of the person's condition. On Thursday the state Department of Health reported the first case in Corson County.
Faith said the case was discovered through the North Dakota Department of H ealth "contract tracing" from a case in Burleigh County, which is based in Bismarck, North Dakota, near the reservation. The person on Standing Rock in Corson County who tested positive and their family are in self-quarantine, according to Faith. The family members show now symptoms, he said.
A person earlier found with coronavirus in Sioux County, North Dakota, on the reservation has recovered, Faith said in a separate news release on the tribe's website.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, whose reservation is just south of Standing Rock, this week began a series of checkpoints on highways crossing the the reservation this week. Tribal officials say it's to better control the number of people on the reservation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some drivers have been told to find alternate routes around the reservation, according to social media accounts.
Earlier this year, tribal officials at Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, based at Eagle Butte, said they were studying the idea of putting up toll booths on highways entering the reservation to help pay for road repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.