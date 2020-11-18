Another person has died of COVID-19 in Hughes County as of Wednesday, according to information given by State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton during the Department of Health’s weekly report. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to nine. Currently, there are 429 active COVID cases in the county.
Statewide for Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 1,091 new confirmed cases, 296 new probable cases, 95 new hospitalizations, 741 new recoveries, and 30 new deaths, including the one in Hughes. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 64,582 and the total probable cases to 4,089. Of these, 19,240 are active infections and 48,757 are recovered. Currently, 593 people are hospitalized in the state due to COVID and 674 people have died.
Despite rising case numbers nationwide, Clayton said the state has not seen a large shift in the percentage of the population that has COVID. Currently, the highest percentage of cases is among those 20-29 years old.
The percentage of hospitalizations increases with age, and the highest group of hospitalized individuals is those 80 years and older at 25.3% of cases requiring hospitalization. The lowest percentage of hospitalized individuals is among the 10-19 age group, with 0.8% of cases requiring hospitalization. As the risk of death increases with age, no deaths have been reported among those aged 0-9 or those aged 10-19. Eighty-nine percent of total COVID deaths have been among those aged 60 or older, and 12.7% of those aged 80 or older who have COVID will die, according to Clayton.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said there has been a “great response” to the mass testing events being held across the state. So far, more than 3,800 people have been tested at a mass testing event, and the test positivity rate for these events has been 9.8%. Of those positive infections, only 34% were symptomatic.
Several dates have been added to Rapid City’s mass testing event, which will now take place Nov. 20, 21, 22, and 23 at the Pennington County Fairgrounds. Testing will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20-22, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 23. For more testing information, visit https://covid.sd.gov/testing.aspx.
The health department will be offering home-based saliva COVID tests for people who are close contacts of someone with COVID and live in the same household as them. People in that population can request a test online from Vault Health, at which point they will receive a unique code to redeem and Vault will overnight ship the test. Once that person receives the test, they will participate in a Zoom meeting with a healthcare worker who will oversee the specimen collection. After the test is sent in, results will be available within 24 hours.
“We’re optimistic that this is a good option,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon again told the public to continue taking mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to slow the spread of COVID, and said the DOH has the support of Governor Kristi Noem to continue providing the public with the CDC guidelines. That does not mean, however, that the governor supports mandatory mask wearing.
“We’ve made it very clear that Gov. Noem does not support a statewide mask mandate,” Malsam-Rysdon said. She said Noem has provided residents with the proper information and science and that she wants people to have the best information possible on how to slow the spread of disease.
“I’m going to quote what the Surgeon General said here last week and say, ‘It shouldn’t take a mandate for people to do the right thing,’” Malsam-Rysdon said, referring to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ visit to the Pierre mass testing event last week. “People have the ability to take action on their own.”
The health department again updated its COVID dashboard on its website, doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx, to show the RT-PCR test positivity rate for the last full day on the main tab. The information, along with the seven-day, 14-day, and cumulative test positivity rates, can also be found on the “trends” tab.
Due to increased interest in information on hospital bed availability, another dashboard update on the hospital capacity tab now shows the occupied and available adult and pediatric ICU bed capacity. Pediatric COVID-19 beds are not recorded in Health and Human Services’ TeleTracking efforts, according to the dashboard.
To view the COVID-19 data for South Dakota, which is updated daily, visit https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.