The Hughes County Commission on Thursday followed suit with the Pierre City Commission's Tuesday action and voted unanimously to give county employees a COVID-19 bonus. It's a well-deserved reward for the extra work and strain of keeping county government going during the pandemic, according to Commissioner Norm Weaver.
“The county has qualified for a lot of these COVID dollars,” Weaver said, referring to the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act totaling $2 trillion from the Trump administration and Congress.
It has meant, so far, about $1.7 million directed through state channels to Hughes County to mitigate some of the effects of the pandemic.
“I just think all our departments, whether it’s staff in the courthouse, the sheriff’s department and the jail, the highway department - very few positions could even think of working at home,” Weaver said Thursday during a special commission meeting slated to canvass the election results from Tuesday.
He said the slogan, “Heroes work here,” applies to Hughes County employees.
“I have seen that sign all over the community,” Weaver said. “To have to shut down the courthouse would be like shutting down a business. So I propose we somewhat mimic what the city of Pierre did, giving $1,000 - what did they call it? - as a bonus for the employees.”
The other four commissioners, including Connie Hohn who was participating via telephone, all signed on.
Weaver made it a motion, including making the bonus $500 for part-time employees, and $1,000 for all full-time employees including department heads and elected officials. It quickly passed 5-0.
One key difference from the city’s similar motion made Tuesday: the county commissioners said it would not apply to them. The city commission’s motion Tuesday included the five city commissioners which also includes the mayor.
County Manager Kevin Hipple said there are “ninety-ish” full-time employees, while the number of part-time employees was not clearly known Thursday. The pandemic has put some of them out of work as some activities have been curtailed. For example, the “24/7” program of twice-daily drug and alcohol testing for certain defendants and people on probation, has been suspended. It was run mostly by part-time employees, county officials said.
The new bonus plan will include everyone working as of about Thursday, commissioners said.
The plan for the bonuses will cost more than $90,000 for the full-time employees, Hipple told the commission. The part-time contingent would mean a few thousand dollars more.
Employees still on their probationary period will see the bonus "as an incentive," Finance Officer Jane Naylor said.
People hired later this year or next year won’t qualify.
But the pandemic isn’t over, Weaver said. “We may have to come back to this, or the commission will have to come back to this,” he said, referring to the fact he will be leaving the commission at the end of the year after a decade on it. "This is going to go on." And if it does, there might be more federal funding coming to local governments to mitigate the pandemic's effects again.
Commissioners didn’t mention their status with the bonus during the meeting. But asked about it after the meeting, at least two of them said the bonuses would not be paid to county commissioners.
The COVID-19-related funding that has been approved for the county already totals about $1.7 million and is aimed at payrolls as a form of aid in helping the county and its employees deal with the pandemic’s effects, Finance Officer Jane Naylor said.
But the federal CARES money cannot be used for the ad hoc bonus plan the commission approved Thursday, Chairman Randy Vance said.
And that’s no problem, he and other commissioners said during their discussion. That's a different tone than the county commission usually has about new spending because of what they say are state-imposed restrictions on county governments finding new sources of revenue.
But of course, the federal CARES Act funding is, like most money, fungible, and will make it easier for the county commission to find the money for the COVID-19 bonuses elsewhere in their now-not-so-strained budget.
“I think is a great thing for our employees,” Hohn told the other commissioners. “Like you said, when the state shut down, our county employees were there. This is going to a good cause.”
