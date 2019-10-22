Hughes County’s employees will received an across-the-board pay increase of 2.4 percent in 2020, on a close 3-2 vote by the County Commission this week.
A staff recommendation had been a three percent raise for all the approximately 100 employees, whether wage, salaried, managers or commission members.
The state told the county that the federally figured Consumer Price Index (CPI), widely used to as a measure of inflation, was at 2.4 percent, which is the limit of how much, under state law, the county can increase its property tax levy for next year.
Commission Chair Roger Inman said while he thinks “we have the greatest employees in the state,” it seems prudent for the Commission to hold to the CPI figure for the across-the-board increase for employees.
The county also has a pay scale with steps and grades so that many employees get a raise that way each year, too, based on their years on the job and sometimes a new, higher-paid position based on openings.
County Manager Kevin Hipple told the Commission that it had become more difficult to find employees because of the low unemployment rate in central South Dakota and because some applicants say the pay levels in the county can’t compete with some other sectors.
County Finance Officer Jane Naylor said she has seen that, in people applying for openings in her office which includes the treasurer and auditor offices: some just say the pay was not high enough .
Commissioner Norm Weaver said he was at a meeting this week at which a representative of the state highway patrol said the patrol has a goal of 199 employees “and they are 20 short for the same kinds of issues from applicants.” That is, not high enough starting pay.
Inman said it’s not only the pay. His children tell him that young people would rather work in metro areas, such as Sioux Falls or Denver and that even a higher paycheck in Pierre won’t make them want to live in a smaller city a three-hour drive from any larger city.
“It could be $10 an hour more and I don’t think either one” would choose to live and work in Pierre,” Inman said. Pierre “is just not something that draws 21- to 30-year-olds.”
Commissioner Connie Hohn asked how much more a three percent raise to all employees would cost versus a 2.4 percent raise. Hipple told her that a one percent pay raise roughly amounts to $45,000 more on the spending side of the budget. So the difference between 2.4 percent raise and a three percent raise would be about $27,000 to the county’s general fund budget for 2020.
More than 40 percent of the county’s employees work for the jail or the sheriff’s office. With the state women’s prison in Pierre as well as state law enforcement agencies based here, the county competes directly for corrections and law enforcement jobs with the state.
Sheriff Darrin Johnson is nearly constantly trying to replace correctional officers, who often moved up to law enforcement jobs or other work.
He told the Commission on Monday that the county pay levels were pretty even with comparable state jobs.
Hohn said the county needed to remain competitive with state pay levels and so at least for 2020, should give employees a three percent raise across the board.
Inman pointed out the motion on the table was for a 2.4 percent increase and asked for votes. Randy Vance and Bill Abernathy voted aye; Hohn and Weaver voted against it, favoring three percent.
“Great,” said Inman, meaning not great that breaking the tie came down to him. He said he had spoken out about sticking with the CPI level, so would stick to his guns and voted for the 2.4 percent raise, making it a 3-2 vote while quipping he knew he might hear from employees.
