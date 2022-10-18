A Hughes County Commissioner questioned the planning and zoning director about taking on an additional full-time position for part-time pay during Monday’s meeting.
“That’s a full-time job,” Commissioner Randy Vance told Eric Booth before Booth accepted the position as the county’s interim director of equalization.
He replaces Melissa Flottmeyer, who resigned during the summer.
“I’m confident I can do it, and planning and zoning is slowing down,” Booth said. “I will make it work.”
The director of equalization estimates the market value of taxable properties. That includes maintaining the descriptions and appraisals of taxable property and records linking properties to owners in addition to placing assessed values and owners’ names on assessment roles.
The county is advertising the opening on its website at $53,768 to $65,478 a year. Booth will do the job for $8,000.
“This is something I want to do,” Booth told the commission. “As for the pay figure, we can revisit that down the road. I’m not necessarily worried about the pay. I’m not motivated by money.”
Commissioner Connie Hohn suggested giving Booth the chance to take on both jobs with help from an additional appraiser.
“I have complete faith in you,” Vance said. “I just don’t know if you are biting off more than you chew.”
“I refuse to fail,” Booth responded.
He has been taking a course on the equalization position and preparing to take the test. Part of his pay includes $5,000 annually as long as he maintains his certification.
The commission also voted unanimously to pay Otis Elevator Co. of Sioux Falls $80,000 to refurbish the 40-year-old courthouse elevator. The work is expected to begin in December and take six to eight weeks to complete, County Manager Lori Jacobson said.
The cost of replacing the elevator is estimated at $450,000. Funding was included in the county’s 2022 budget.
In other business, the commission awarded a $42,620 contract to R&K Mechanical of Gettysburg to replace two large culverts on Dunbar Road at the bottom of DeGray Hill.
The county solicited bids from seven companies; A-G-E of Fort Pierre submitted the only other bid of $56,122. The other companies indicated they were too busy to bid.
Work will begin within the next several weeks in hopes of completing the project before the end of the year, Jacobson said. The 2022 budget included the money.
Both culverts are included as the worst on the county’s small structure list.
Commissioners also hired Dean Ritter as a temporary part-time worker at $30 an hour for the highway department, starting on Oct. 1.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.