The Hughes County Commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve an open-ended contract with Capital Area Counseling Service to have them supply counselors for the area mobile crisis unit and increased the amount the county will pay counselors for their services.
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said the unit was founded in 2016 out of a proposal by an area mental health task force.
“We were seeing an awful lot of people that are being sent down to Yankton for evaluation for a mental crisis, and we were trying to find a different solution,” Hipple told the Capital Journal. “Sioux Falls uses a mobile team that goes out and examines people. They were doing that at that time, and we decided to try something similar.”
Yankton is home to South Dakota’s only public psychiatric hospital, the South Dakota Human Services Center. Hipple said Friday that the mobile crisis unit was deployed around Hughes County about 100 times in 2021.
“The sheriff’s office, the police department, the hospital — there’s a coalition of folks that all work together,” Hipple said. “Capital Area Counseling provides the counselors, they respond whenever they’re notified that there’s a need. That notification probably comes from law enforcement most often. So either the Pierre PD or the sheriff’s office. Occasionally, it’ll also come from the hospital.”
Hipple said Hughes County’s costs for the unit are about $80,000 to $100,000, varying based on the number of calls. The unit is also funded in part by Stanley County.
“We’ve got a cost for the qualified mental health professional examiner that does the exam on the individual, we’d have a cost with the sheriff to transport down to Yankton, we’ve got a cost down at the Human Services Center in Yankton,” Hipple said. “If Yankton’s busy then they have to go to other qualified mental health organization in the area which is typically either in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls or Rapid. So we’re paying those costs. Some of them were fairly defined, some of them like the sheriff’s cost of losing a deputy and having to transport are a little less defined.”
The costs under the contract approved at Monday’s meeting are the on-call fee, increased from $100 to $200 per day, face-to-face assessment fee, increased from $175 to $225, and face-to-face follow-up fee, increased from $124 to $125, Hipple said. He added that although the number of crisis calls has risen since 2016, the unit is still able to keep about 85 percent of patients in the community.
Capital Area Counseling Service President and CEO Amy Iversen-Pollreisz told the commission that the need for more funding is in the unit’s on-call portion. As for the increase in the volume of calls since the unit’s founding, she said a variety of factors including the coronavirus pandemic have played a part.
“I think just the awareness in not just our community but the entire country of mental health and mental health issues and people are more willing to reach out for help, which is good,” Iversen-Pollreisz told the Capital Journal. “And so I think we see an increase just based on that, too, just that people know how to ask for help and are willing to ask for help.”
Iversen-Pollreisz said Capital Area Counseling began looking at a fee increase when she came aboard last March.
“The rate was set back in 2016,” Iversen-Pollreisz said. “I wasn’t here at that time, I don’t know what went into that. I know it was kind of started as a pilot and then it just grew from there and became a service that we do that we have all the time now, which is not how it started. So for us, the amount of time that our therapists are spending with people, $100 a day just doesn’t cover the cost for us to do that service.”
