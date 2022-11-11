Hughes County Jail

The exterior of Hughes County Jail.

 Capital Journal

During Thursday's meeting, Hughes County commissioners approved a contract to house up to 48 prisoners at the county jail who might otherwise be kept in a state prison.

The contract began on Nov. 1, the same day the first state inmates were moved to the jail, Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections, said. As of Thursday, DOC had 17 female state inmates housed in the Hughes County Jail, Winder said.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

