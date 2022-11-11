During Thursday's meeting, Hughes County commissioners approved a contract to house up to 48 prisoners at the county jail who might otherwise be kept in a state prison.
The contract began on Nov. 1, the same day the first state inmates were moved to the jail, Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections, said. As of Thursday, DOC had 17 female state inmates housed in the Hughes County Jail, Winder said.
The contract with Hughes will house low-risk, primarily low-medium custody female offenders, Winder said.
"The Department of Corrections entered into this contract due to overcrowding at the (Women's) Prison (in Pierre)," Winder said." Gov. Noem has consistently stated that building a new women’s prison in Rapid City is one of her top priorities, and we hope that the legislature will fully fund the project during the 2023 session."
DOC has purchased 20 acres and hired a firm for the design and architecture of the Rapid City facility, he said. The Hughes County contract is temporary until the new prison is built. Hughes is the only jail in South Dakota that houses state prisoners.
The 25-year-old women’s prison in Pierre will continue to operate well into the future, Winder said. As of Thursday, the state, which employs 75 at the women's prison, housed 466 offenders.
Hughes County will receive $95 a day. The $2.7 million contract will run through June 2024.
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said the jail has kept state probation and parole violators, but not state inmates on a regular basis.
"We can transfer them from anywhere in South Dakota," Callahan said. "I just spoke to the jail administrator and all is going well."
Callahan said they will get to pick the inmates.
"We left it as an open agreement for 18 months," Callahan said. "We have flexibility; this is a blueprint."
Built in 2012, the county jail can hold 150 adults with capabilities of handling more. The facility takes inmates from 14 counties in South Central South Dakota. Most are awaiting court appearances or serving sentences of one year or less.
The county's 2023 budget included money for eight new positions in the jail.
Commissioner Connie Hohn commended Callahan and Commissioner Chairman Randy Brown for arranging the deal.
"This is exactly what we need to do," Hohn said. "Doing more of these (contracts) will make things work more efficiently. This is a great start."
In other matters, Hughes County commissioners also certified results from Tuesday's General Election. Auditor Thomas Oliva, who oversees elections, said 65 percent of the county's 11,638 voters cast ballots, with 862 absentees.
The commission also approved 2023 liquor licenses for the Cattleman's Club, River Rock Lodge, Grey Goose Store and Escape, doing business as the Boat House and wine and dicer licenses for One Stop Travel Plaza and Grey Goose Store.
And Hughes County entered into a five-year agreement with American Medical Response for ambulance service. Commissioners included funding in the 2023 budget to cover the expense.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
