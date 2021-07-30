Like other Pierre businesses, the Hughes County Jail is trying to hire more people with little luck in attracting new applicants. But unlike other Pierre businesses, the jail cannot close — ever.
Up on its hill east of downtown Pierre overlooking the South Dakota Women’s Prison, it goes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It starts paying at $18.45 an hour and is currently offering a $1,000 signing bonus.
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said the jail, currently under contract with 14 counties from Nebraska to North Dakota, holds about 100 inmates lately — about 80 local and the rest federal — but it has the capacity for 150 or more. The jail pared down the number of federal inmates it holds leading up to Independence Day weekend, often a busy time of year for American jails and law enforcement.
“We’re down anywhere from 30 to 40 percent depending on the day,” Callahan said of the jail’s current staffing levels. “I’ve got what amounts to one full shift open.”
Callahan told the Capital Journal that COVID fatigue is a very real issue at the jail, calling the jail’s scenario it has undergone the past year, “unprecedented.”
“We’re seeing our numbers grow up,” Callahan said. “The courts are more active, mental health is far more active, we’re seeing an increase in everything right now, but these people have been working throughout COVID, putting off days off, putting off vacation, putting off training time, and it’s taken a heck of a toll. And we’re just really facing it in a hard way right now.”
And though Callahan renounces the idea of making a profit from corrections, he acknowledges that Hughes County Jail holding fewer federal prisoners makes it more difficult for the jail to make up its costs.
“We use those federal dollars as income, they help offset the cost of running our jail,” Callahan said. “That we can’t take in as many federal prisoners means that we’re not recouping as much of our costs, and the more we hold, the more revenue we bring in to the county.”
Callahan said the decision to trim down the number of federal inmates was likely the hardest he’s had to make in his first few months as sheriff.
“Because it does impact the financial impacts to not just the county but the taxpayers of Hughes County,” Callahan said. “Taxpayers don’t look at it like the sheriff’s budget, or the jail budget or the county commission budget. They just know that they’re paying taxes. And it costs them money, so you don’t reduce the amount you’re capable of holding arbitrarily because it comes at a cost. It had to be done for the safety of the inmates, for the safety of the staff.”
Callahan said the jail will “safely increase” the number of inmates it can accommodate as staff are hired. But the answer for finding the required staff is unknown to Callahan at this time.
“You know, I don’t know,” Callahan said. “If I could answer that question, every employer in town would be asking me to share the answer and I don’t know that we have an answer just yet. It’s a bigger answer than any one person, I guess. We’re all competing for the same worker and we all want more or less the same thing, which is to have engaged employees that show up and earn the salary. And everywhere I look right now, there’s nothing but ‘Help Wanted’ signs. And I don’t see it changing.”
Hughes County Commissioner Tom Rounds toured the Hughes County Jail on Thursday. Rounds could not be reached for comment by publication time Friday.
“We’re in a place where I feel an obligation,” Callahan said. “Like Stanley County, Sully County, all the way up into Walworth County, there isn’t an option. They have to drive somewhere, so Hughes County really serves a greater interest than just Hughes County. And we have to.”
