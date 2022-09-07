During Tuesday’s Hughes County Commission meeting, Commissioner Tom Rounds said the county jail was in danger of “going out of business next year” if the county doesn’t increase the inmate count.
When it was suggested that legislation might protect the county, Commissioner Randy Brown responded, “the legislators have already said they aren’t gonna do anything till we’re all broke.”
Before entering an executive session, Rounds told the Capital Journal that the county needed more inmates to produce revenue.
“We get paid by the number of inmates we have inside, and we need to increase the number of inmates to increase the revenue, because we’re losing money on our jail system,” he said. “We know we’re gonna lose money on our jail. We need (the jail) more at 90 percent capacity than we do at 50 percent. We’ve been low because we haven’t had employees, but we need to increase.”
Rounds said the county needed to bring up the number of inmates to match an increased staff of correctional officers that Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan had helped bring on board.
“At $95 per diem, the higher the number of people (inmates) we have in there, they can maximize what we have for staff,” Rounds said.
During an interview in late August, Callahan told the Capital Journal that his office renegotiated a contract in November, providing a new role for Pierre within the greater correctional community and making the jail better equipped to receive inmates from neighboring areas.
“We set one daily rate, called a ‘per diem.’ It’s $95 a night and it doesn’t matter where the prisoner comes from,” Callahan explained at the time.
On Wednesday, Callahan described the jail’s prospects as “very good” and expressed “cautious optimism” that numbers of staff and inmates were tracking towards where they needed to be.
“We are actually increasing the number of inmates that we’re holding as we’re adding staff,” he said. “It does take time to increase our numbers but, as you’ve seen over the past 6 months, we’ve definitely brought our numbers up.”
Callahan interpreted Commissioner Rounds as being “supportive, but he wants it done right.” Callahan also reported finishing three new hires on Tuesday.
“But we also approved the resignation of one, so we’re up two, net,” he clarified. “Two others are coming before the commission at their next meeting, so that’s a net-gain of four (correctional staff).”
Callahan described the hiring push as he has in the past — “a day-to-day fight.” He said the struggle has been ongoing and was not limited to the jail.
“For one that I hire, there’s another one that will resign. Trying to maintain a consistent staff level has been the challenge of every employer I know over the last two years,” Callahan explained. “We are very concerned with staffing and inmate populations, along with every jail in the United States right now. It’s a serious situation, but here in Hughes county, I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Callahan said staffing and pay have both gone up in Hughes county, which is now successfully recruiting on a national level.
“We’re adding more staff than we’re losing, now,” he contended. “But it’s a challenging environment, there’s no doubt about that. Every employer in the United States right now is facing the same situation.”
