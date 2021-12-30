The Hughes County Commission held its year-end meeting on Thursday to cap 2021 before heading into an uncertain 2022, and Commissioner Bill Abernathy found multiple challenges on the horizon next year.
“We’ve got several challenges, but one of the bigger ones is our court-appointed attorneys and where we’re going to come up with the money to pay for all that,” Abernathy said. “And getting people hired for our regional jail is another big project. We’ve got several that have come up just within this past year that we’re faced with for this next year.”
But Abernathy said there have been silver linings to the county’s work in 2021.
“We got a new, good sheriff that’s doing a good job and we’ve tried to stay within our budget and not overspend on anything,” Abernathy said. “Mother Nature kind of helps us, like we haven’t spent much on snow removal or anything because we haven’t gotten much snow, but then on the other hand we don’t get much moisture, either, because of that. But we just try to watch the money as close as we can.”
Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said the number of case files her office is taking on will be the main challenge for 2022.
LaMie said she is thankful that her office is fully staffed, which it was not at this time last year, and hopeful that an intern possibly coming to the office in July could be added as a third attorney.
“We’ll see if that pans out,” LaMie said. “So we should have help going into the new year.”
LaMie discussed felony defense contracts with commissioners at Thursday’s meeting, an item that was ultimately tabled and will be taken up again when the commission meets for its regular meeting on Monday.
“Currently we have three of them that split up a vast majority of the felony criminal appointments,” LaMie said. “What we were discussing was renewing those contracts with one major change, that change being that, because of the increased case numbers, because of the budget amount that was allotted for, the defense attorneys don’t feel comfortable taking cases on contract over a certain amount, which in that amount they put in was 150. A hundred and fifty case files for the contract amount that was approved. So that’s what we were discussing.”
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan, closing out his first calendar year on the job, said staffing at Hughes County Jail will be his biggest challenge heading into the new year.
“For me it comes down to staff,” Callahan said. “Finding, retaining staff, I think that’s going to be a challenge for a year or more.”
And that challenge of finding and retaining staff includes a financial challenge in itself, Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said.
“With that staff challenge, as we pay those staff to keep them, that’s going to push a money challenge,” Hipple said. “The whole judicial system, law enforcement system, corrections system, all that’s going to cost more. Money’s going to have to come from some place and we don’t have a source to raise money.”
In July, Callahan told the Capital Journal that Hughes County Jail was running at a lower capacity due to short staffing, thus making it more difficult for the jail to make up its own costs as intended.
Callahan said he sees a silver lining in the hard work of the people the county has on staff currently, though.
“I see a lot of really good people out there working every day,” Callahan said. “They don’t get noticed, but they’re still showing up, they’re still doing their jobs. I’m thinking of Karla (Pickard) and people like her. They’ve done some exceptional work throughout COVID and they’re still doing it. That gives me hope that we’re going to be OK.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.