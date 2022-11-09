Seventy-one percent of Hughes County voters approved a proposal to increase property taxes to help pay for an ambulance service during Tuesday's General Election.
Their support, however, will not translate to an actionable measure after officials removed the question after printing the ballots.
Also during Tuesday's election, voters chose Republican Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan over former two-term Jones County Sheriff John Weber for a four-year term. Weber ran as an Independent.
"I was pleasantly surprised," Hughes County Commissioner Connie Hohn said about voters approving the ambulance district. "It wouldn't have increased your taxes by a lot for the services you would receive."
In August, Hughes and Stanley counties and Pierre and Fort Pierre proposed increasing property taxes to pay for American Medical Response ambulance service after the counties and cities learned their subsidies for the service would nearly triple for 2023.
Officials also agreed to let the voters decide on whether or not to support the new tax.
In early September, Stanley County and Fort Pierre withdrew their support for the ambulance district. Hughes County could not proceed because the resolutions included Stanley county, and it was too late to restart the process, particularly with early voting starting on Sept. 23.
The decision also came after Hughes County printed 11,000 ballots. Reprinting the ballots would have cost another $5,000 — an expense county Auditor Thomas Oliva couldn't justify.
Election workers, however, counted Tuesday's ambulance district votes.
"Even though it's not valid, it does show concern about that issue," Hughes County Commissioner Chairman Randy Brown said. "I just appreciate everyone going out and voting."
Commissioners have spoken to state lawmakers to offer a more fair and equitable plan for property owners.
AMR for the last five years has charged the both cities and counties a total of $135,000 annually to respond to medical emergencies and expected to lose $1 million over the life of the contract; the five-year agreement expires at the end of the year.
The municipalities’ costs for next year will increase to a total of $415,000.
It was estimated the owner of a $250,000 property would pay $48 a year in property taxes for the ambulance service. The assessment would have been included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024.
In other election news, Callahan garnered 58 percent of the vote to Weber's 42 percent to continue as sheriff.
"What an honor," Callahan, 54, said on Tuesday evening. "I am humbled at the opportunity to continue serving as your sheriff. I’ll work every day to keep our communities safe for all."
Appointed sheriff in June 2021 to replace retiring Sheriff Darin Johnson, Callahan had to win the election to keep the seat.
Although disappointed, Weber, 60, said he knew he faced an uphill battle running as an Independent. A lifelong Republican, he changed parties to enter the sheriff's race.
"The Republican bill was a big swing," the Pierre Police officer said. "We are a strong Republican county and state. I knew that going in."
Weber said he was thankful and humbled by the people who supported him.
The sheriff oversees the county jail, does law enforcement, serves warrants and legal papers, provides courthouse security, transports inmates and more. The job pays $74,263 annually.
Sixty-one percent of Hughes County voters favored re-electing Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, while 36 percent favored Jamie Smith. Fifty-four percent voted against legalizing recreational marijuana, while 56 percent supported expanding Medicaid eligibility and providing medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
In Stanley County, 69 percent supported Noem to Smith's 28 percent. Fifty-seven percent voted against legalizing recreational marijuana, while 50 percent supported expanding Medicaid.
Hughes and Stanley counties had voter turnouts of 65 percent and 68 percent, respectively.
