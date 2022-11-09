Patrick Callahan
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan received congratulations on Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's election. Callahan was at the Stanley County Courthouse congratulating four Problem Solving Court graduates on Wednesday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Seventy-one percent of Hughes County voters approved a proposal to increase property taxes to help pay for an ambulance service during Tuesday's General Election.

Their support, however, will not translate to an actionable measure after officials removed the question after printing the ballots.

