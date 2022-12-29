Hughes County road workers plowed nearly 600 miles of roads and some five to six driveways.
It's not known how the driveways became part of the equation, but it's something County Manager Lori Jacobson would like to change.
During Thursday's final county commission meeting of the year, Highway Superintendent Trent Arbach updated the board on snow cleanup from the two December storms. The first dropped 16.5 inches of snow in the Pierre area.
"Some of them driveways took three hours to open," Arbach said. "That's three hours off of our main roads."
Jacobson, who took over as county manager on Oct. 1, shared a county road map with the Capital Journal, which includes the driveways in question. Because the driveways are on an official map, the county has to plow them.
"Those are still part of the system and how they got there, I don't know," she said.
Arbach also does not know how or when the driveways, which range from 0.25 to 0.75 miles, became part of the county plowing plan.
"I hope the county takes it up because it's not fair to everybody else," Arbach said.
The situation is one of a number of things Jacobson has discovered in the various departments that "need to be fixed."
"What we need to do is come up with a plan to save money for the betterment of the county," she said. "This is one of the projects that I am focusing on. We need to remedy this. This is expending resources, especially during a storm."
The county needs to make it possible for people to get to town, Jacobson said.
Arbach said the county's nine road workers logged 10- to 13-hour days during the two weeks of storms. They had to plow an 8-foot high drift that spanned about 50 to 75 feet on Nystrom Road.
"It was hard snow and it took some time to get through," he said. "Considering everything else, I think we did a pretty decent job."
"We tried to open what we could and the wind came up and started blowing right behind us," he continued. "For most part, there's a lot of miles in the community. The equipment only goes so fast when you come across a drift. Right now, every day the snow gets harder, our machines can't push it anymore."
Road workers spent Thursday opening a 0.25-mile drift one mile south of Harrold off U.S. Highway 14.
Commissioner Tom Rounds commended road workers for making windrows to catch the drifts.
"It made a difference," Round said. "There were farmers who went into their field and made the windrows."
Gwen Albers
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
