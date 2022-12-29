Plowing

Hughes County road workers plow a road during one of the two recent storms.

 Trent Arbach

Hughes County road workers plowed nearly 600 miles of roads and some five to six driveways.

It's not known how the driveways became part of the equation, but it's something County Manager Lori Jacobson would like to change.

