Despite soaring inflation, Hughes County Jail has made steady progress in 2022, boosting its number of staff and their wages. Now — even in the wake of Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent pay hike for state-level correctional officers — the jail remains competitive, according to Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan.
Callahan found there are nearly half as many open correctional officer positions in Hughes County now as compared to this time last year.
Michael Winder, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Corrections, spoke on behalf of the women’s prison. Located in Pierre, it remains the only women’s prison in the state. Winder said that the governor’s pay-raise resulted in improved salaries for all correctional officers and security staff employed by the State of South Dakota.
“The starting hourly wage for a correctional officer in the state prison system increased from $17.89 to $20 on July 1. On August 18, the $20 per hour wage was increased to $23.50 for new correctional officers,” Winder wrote in an email to the Capital Journal. “We also increased the wages for all security staff based on their tenure with the state. The average increase for those staff was 17 percent.”
In South Dakota, Callahan explained, prisons will be state-run and jails will be run by the county or city — usually county. Jails detain those awaiting trial, while prisons hold people after conviction. Jails and prisons, however, can be expensive to run — both in terms of dollars and manpower.
Last year, Callahan told the Capital Journal that the jail had lost as much as 40 percent of its staff. But, in an interview on Tuesday, Callahan reported slow progress in a forecast that sounded cautiously optimistic.
“(Employment) has rebounded somewhat over time, but turnover remains an issue … we have a better staffing picture right now, but it’s a day-to-day fight,” Callahan said of the struggle to acquire and retain correctional staff.
While the women’s prison has struggled with capacity issues that combine understaffing with overcrowding, Callahan was pleased to report that the jail is not at capacity, and has benefited, to a degree, from federal funding.
The jail taps into federal funding proportionate to the number of federal inmates held at the facility.
For security reasons, Callahan did not want to provide the exact number of federal inmates at the jail, but his estimate of “about three dozen” would represent a rough 80 percent increase from the ballpark figure Callahan last provided the Capital Journal in 2021. During a Wednesday interview the following day, Callahan reported that the jail had since exceeded yesterday’s figure.
“The benefit of housing federal prisoners, beyond the fact we have a federal courthouse here, is that they are a rather predictable number,” Callahan said. “Locally, my hold-rate can vary widely … (but) the federal system will pretty much tell you how many beds they need, and it’s a predictable number.”
Although federal funds exceed the cost of housing the federal inmates, Callahan was very specific that his department does not incarcerate for profit.
“I’m morally against locking people up for money,” Callahan said. “That’s just not what law enforcement is about. This isn’t a business.”
Federal inmates are almost exclusively from out of county — including those from reservations that geographically fall within Hughes County but are not part of it — such as Crow Creek and Lower Brule. It is unusual, however, for federal inmates to be held in Pierre long term. Most often, they are detained pending a court appearance and then pass through.
Federal inmates aren’t the only outsiders detained in Pierre, however. Callahan reported that his facility regularly receives other inmates from outside the county.
“As we’ve added staff, we’ve been able to take in more inmates from outside Hughes county,” he added.
Callahan recalled his office renegotiating a contract back in November, hammering out a new role for Pierre within the greater correctional community. Now, Callahan said, Hughes County Jail is better equipped to receive inmates from neighboring areas.
“We set one daily rate, called a ‘per diem.’ It’s $95 a night and it doesn’t matter where the prisoner comes from,” Callahan explained.
The new policy leveled the playing field and — beyond affecting surrounding counties — also applied to the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI. Now, when anyone transfers an inmate to Pierre, the “per diem” arrangement offers a level of protection, economically shielding the county’s funding and ensuring its ability to function.
“It helped us in a financial sense, to help provide our employees a better wage, and it’s covered some of the inflationary costs, which have just been horrendous over the past year,” Callahan said.
Although the “per diem” policy has helped, it hasn’t negated the effects of inflation. Housing inmates through the winter requires heating, and that meant paying more for natural gas even as the commodity hit historic highs. The price of inmates’ food also spiked as global supply chains shuddered post-pandemic. Even basic paper products, Callahan said, have “skyrocketed” in price.
Although the county’s new contract offset some costs, it could not erase the jail’s need for more staff. It was a struggle Callahan described in a national context.
“In every industry, in every sector, not just in South Dakota but nationally, I’m recruiting officers. I have one reporting to work tomorrow from Florida, I hired one recently from Texas and I had another one from California,” Callahan said. “You really have to recruit on a much larger scale than just the local Pierre area, South Dakota or even the region. You really are competing nationally now.”
Although few outside the corrections industry feel cheerful thinking about jail, Callahan somehow pulled it off, appraising the jail’s future as — potentially — a bright one.
“Tomorrow, we have four interviews scheduled. I’m optimistic, because a couple of those are from the local South Dakota area. I went seven or eight months without having a single local applicant,” he said. “I am encouraged that we’re starting to see some qualified local applicants, but it remains a day-to-day struggle. A huge part of my day — every day — is recruiting and retaining staff … I think every employer you talk to right now will tell you that this is really the significant issue for the next five years.”
Callahan admitted that the wage-increase for state correctional officers might have an effect on the county level. But, as far as employment numbers go, Callahan framed the governor’s pay-boost as an example of the state playing catch-up to the county. The governor’s raise came on the heels of a local one that Callahan recommended and the County Commission approved in February.
“We were already very competitive on a national level. Seeing the state catch up to where we were already is an encouraging sign for the corrections industry. We need to pay a fair wage for hard work and I support it,” Callahan said.
Callahan and his office continue to recruit from all across the country year-round, actively taking steps to remain competitive on a national stage. Although he described compression from the governor’s pay-raise as “a factor in how competitive the entire workforce is,” Calahan said he wasn’t worried about negative blowback within the Sheriff’s Office.
“I don’t care what sector or industry you’re looking at, the labor market is extremely competitive right now. (The state wage hike) is a factor, but has it impacted us? No. Do I welcome it? Yes. I think it’s good news for corrections officers all around. There’s solid careers in the corrections business, whether that’s at the state or the county level,” he said.
Despite repeated attempts since Monday to secure a live interview, the South Dakota Department of Corrections did not make anyone available. The department would only answer questions, after an approval process, via email.
In his email to the Capital Journal, Winder referenced DOC secretary Kellie Wasko’s testimony to the Joint Committee on Appropriations last week. At the time, Wasko reported the state having 137 open security staff positions by the end of July — a statewide vacancy of 26 percent.
Meanwhile, at the county jail, Callahan estimated staff vacancies reaching as high as 30 to 40 percent last year. On Wednesday, Callahan approximated that number falling to around 20 percent, offset somewhat by the creation of new positions.
“Worse than a vacancy, in my mind, is bringing in somebody who shouldn’t be in the facility. I want good, qualified candidates,” Callahan said. “It’s hard finding good, qualified people. But I’m not desperate.”
This year, Callahan said about half of his candidates were eliminated based upon marijuana and drug use.
“You don’t want law enforcement high,” he said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.