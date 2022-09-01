Patrick Callahan
Buy Now

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said staffing numbers at the county's jail has improved compared to this time last year.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

Despite soaring inflation, Hughes County Jail has made steady progress in 2022, boosting its number of staff and their wages. Now — even in the wake of Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent pay hike for state-level correctional officers — the jail remains competitive, according to Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan.

Callahan found there are nearly half as many open correctional officer positions in Hughes County now as compared to this time last year.

Was the information in this article useful?


Michael Leifer | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

Load comments