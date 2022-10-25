Pierre police officer John Weber is funding his own campaign for Hughes County Sheriff, while opponent Sheriff Patrick Callahan has received unsolicited donations totaling nearly $5,000 in addition to putting in his own money.

That's according to campaign finance reports filed at the county courthouse by Monday's deadline. Fifteen days before the Nov. 8 General Election, candidates are required to disclose how much money they have made and spent during the campaign.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments