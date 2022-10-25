Pierre police officer John Weber is funding his own campaign for Hughes County Sheriff, while opponent Sheriff Patrick Callahan has received unsolicited donations totaling nearly $5,000 in addition to putting in his own money.
That's according to campaign finance reports filed at the county courthouse by Monday's deadline. Fifteen days before the Nov. 8 General Election, candidates are required to disclose how much money they have made and spent during the campaign.
Reports indicate Weber — a Republican who became an Independent to run for sheriff — has spent $7,205 of his own money in his attempt to get elected to the four-year term. The job pays $74,263 annually.
The 60-year-old former two-term Jones County Sheriff did not receive contributions from individuals, political parties or political action committees.
"I had some guy give me $100, but I turned it down (because it will require) less paperwork and I said 'I would like to handle it,'" Weber said.
During his first bid for sheriff in Jones County, Weber had an opponent and spent about $500 to get elected. He ran unopposed for the second term. Weber served from 2010 to 2018.
He chose to spend considerably more money on this current race because Hughes County's population of 17,500 is greater than Jones County's 900.
"I'm in a bigger city with more people out there," Weber said. "Jones County was small and I was born and raised there. Everyone knew me."
He spent $4,788 on advertising since jumping into the race over the summer and has $2,417 left to spend, according to his campaign finance report.
Appointed sheriff in June 2021 after Darin Johnson retired, Callahan received $2,000 from the Hughes County Republican Party and $500 from Friends of Will Mortenson, the District 24 state representative and Fort Pierre attorney.
Individuals contributing to Callahan's bid include retired Fort Pierre attorney Curtis Mortenson, $500; State Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, and Pierre resident Brett Koenecke, both $250; and Pierre's Nathan Sanderson, Jim Mehlhaff, Steve Willard, Robert Anderson, all with $200.
He also received $950 in contributions of $100 or less.
"I did not actively seek out campaign money," Callahan said. "I'm just humbled with all the generosity, including when someone asks for a yard sign or wants to help get the word out."
Also a former Pierre police officer and co-owner of Life Works Media, the 54-year-old spent $3,353 of his own money for signs, electronic ads and supplies. He has $5,250 remaining.
The sheriff oversees the county jail, does law enforcement, serves warrants and legal papers, provides courthouse security, transports inmates and more.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.