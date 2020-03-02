The March list of sobriety checkpoints scheduled throughout the state has been released by the South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety. In March, there are 22 checkpoints planned in 19 counties.

The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Checkpoints are scheduled in the counties of Hughes, Stanley, Beadle, Butte, Codington, Custer, Day, Davison, Edmunds, Hamlin, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Yankton and Walworth.

