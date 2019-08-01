State Highway Patrol officials plan to hold 24 sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties in August, including in Stanley and Hughes counties, spokesman Tony Mangan announced on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The checkpoints are held on monthly schedules all year across the state to discourage people from drinking then driving, Mangan said in a news release.
The Patrol will be assisted in the August checkpoints by local law enforcement agencies in Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Edmunds, Hughes, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Roberts and Stanley counties.
The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, which, like the Highway Patrol, is part of the Department of Public Safety.
