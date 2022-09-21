During Monday's meeting, Hughes County commissioners declared Sept. 30 Kevin Hipple Day. Hipple, third from right, retires Sept. 30, after serving as county manager for 16 years. Commissioners are Tom Rounds, left, Randy Vance, Chairman Randy Brown, Connie Hohn and Bill Abernathy.
During Monday’s meeting, Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown asked department heads what their departments would look like if they had to cut expenses by 20 percent.
“I’m trying to educate the public,” Brown said. “Bring us some ideas of what the consequences would be if you have to cut the budget by 20 percent.”
He was referring to the county’s 2023 budget, which remains out of balance by $2.6 million after cuts, including scaling back commissioners’ pay by 20 percent for a $17,400 savings.
Commissioners have until the end of September to approve the county’s $12.4 million budget. The board will have a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Monday on the second floor of the courthouse to continue discussing the spending plan.
“We reduced (the gap) by $1.5 million and I think we can find another $1 million-plus,” Brown said on Tuesday.
County government carries out state mandated programs, including property assessments, road and bridge maintenance, police functions, jails, elections, records maintenance, courts and more. Some mandates are unfunded or underfunded.
County government relies on several forms of revenue, but primarily funds services through property taxes.
Two decades ago, the state limited counties to raising property tax revenues only by the new growth in property through new construction plus the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index.
Increased property values will generate $200,000 more for property taxes for next year.
County officials likely will balance the budget by dipping into the county’s savings and possibly a hiring freeze.
The county balanced its 2022 budget with $1.9 million from its savings.
Brown said he believes if the county jail’s inmate numbers rebound to pre-COVID times, the county could see an extra $1.2 million in revenue.
“When COVID hit, we had to empty out jails — everybody did,” he said. “The last three months are allowing us to stabilize and climb our federal (inmate) numbers. We believe our federal numbers within the next four months will get to pre-COVID (levels).”
Register of Deeds Patty Williams has cut $3,000 for her department’s budget. It’s hard for Williams to imagine her office with a 20 percent budget cut.
“It really isn’t feasible,” she said. “I don’t have 20 percent to cut. We are only two employees in the register of deeds office.”
The register of deeds records property transfers and mortgages and issues certified copies of birth, death and marriage records.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
