Hughes County Commission
During Monday's meeting, Hughes County commissioners declared Sept. 30 Kevin Hipple Day. Hipple, third from right, retires Sept. 30, after serving as county manager for 16 years. Commissioners are Tom Rounds, left, Randy Vance, Chairman Randy Brown, Connie Hohn and Bill Abernathy.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During Monday’s meeting, Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown asked department heads what their departments would look like if they had to cut expenses by 20 percent.

“I’m trying to educate the public,” Brown said. “Bring us some ideas of what the consequences would be if you have to cut the budget by 20 percent.”

Gwen Albers

