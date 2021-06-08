pierre commission (copy)

The Pierre City Commission. From left, Jamie Huizenga, Vona Johnson, Mayor Steve Harding, utilities director Brad Palmer, Blake Barringer and Jim Mehlhaff.

 Capital Journal

The votes are in and the Pierre City Commission finally has a replacement for departing commissioner Jim Mehlhaff in Todd Johnson, who took the most votes in Monday's election with 896.

Johnson will join the commission alongside incumbent Jamie Huizenga, who has served since 2009 and placed second in Monday's vote with 883.

Incumbents Dennis James and Randy Hartmann were re-elected to the Pierre School Board with 902 and 980 votes, respectively.

This is a developing story.

