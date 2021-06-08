The votes are in and the Pierre City Commission finally has a replacement for departing commissioner Jim Mehlhaff in Todd Johnson, who took the most votes in Monday's election with 896.
Johnson will join the commission alongside incumbent Jamie Huizenga, who has served since 2009 and placed second in Monday's vote with 883.
Incumbents Dennis James and Randy Hartmann were re-elected to the Pierre School Board with 902 and 980 votes, respectively.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.