The capital city of Pierre will host a two-day international airshow next year, during the Independence Day holiday weekend, July 4-5.
According to a release from the city, Jamie and Paula Huizenga have been chosen to co-chair the airshow’s coordinating committee.
Jamie Huizenga is a commissioner for the city of Pierre, and a local insurance agent. Paula Huizenga is an engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The two will co-chair a local committee of approximately 20 volunteers to coordinate the airshow. Jim Peitz, the owner of a local aviation industry business - Jim Peitz Aerosports - and an international airshow icon, suggested the Huizengas as the committee chairs.
“This airshow is decades in the making. I promised the city years ago that I would bring a top notch airshow to my hometown, and now I’m making good on that promise,” said Peitz. “I can think of no better couple than Jamie and Paula to make this happen in Pierre.”
The new co-chairs suggested and adopted the now official name for the future airshow. It is the Let Freedom Ring Airshow.
“It’s happening on the Fourth of July, and we have international performers lined up for the event,” said Jamie Huizenga. “This is going to be a wonderful event for Pierre.”
