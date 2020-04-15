The South Dakota Department of Human Services is asking older individuals who have concerns or need more information on resources during the COVID-19 pandemic to contact Dakota at Home.
Dakota at Home assists elders, those with disabilities and caregivers by pairing them with services offered in their communities. For more information, call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673 or visit https://dakotaathome.org/.
