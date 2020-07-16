A crowd estimated at 550 or more remembered the life of Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lee Weber on Thursday morning at the amphitheater in Pierre’s Steamboat Park next to the Missouri River.
The big outdoor public funeral was largely because Weber was well known in his home community and across the state because of his law enforcement and military service.
But speaking to Weber’s family, including his wife, Wendy and their six children, the Rev. Craig Wexler, said Weber “first was a husband and a father.”
About 150 law enforcement officers from city, county, state, tribal and federal agencies from across the state turned out, as did several dozen members of the National Guard.
Weber drowned July 3 after jumping from a boat into the river to rescue his 8-year-old son who had fallen out of the moving boat. Someone in another boat pulled the boy to safety but Weber was swept away by the current off Diver’s Point about a mile downstream of Oahe Dam, according to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.
After seven days of searching by dozens of law enforcement professionals and many volunteers, Weber’s body was found July 9 not far north of the railroad bridge that was part of the backdrop of Thursday’s funeral in the riverside park.
Weber, 37, had been with the sheriff’s department since 2015 and he also was a staff sergeant with the South Dakota Army National Guard with 18.5 years of service and to tours of duty in the Middle East in the war on terrorism.
That service touched many hearts.
Sarah Keaton and Kandi Hovis of Pierre brought canvas folding chairs and found a spot near an old, tall cottonwood tree in the park.
“Lee was my brother’s best friend and he saved me and my children from my ex, about four years ago,” Keaton said about a dangerous domestic violence situation she was in. “He was a great person and would give you the shirt off his back.”
Hovis said, “If he wasn’t perfect, he was as close as you can get.”
About 70 law enforcement vehicles showed up and lined up along Missouri Avenue, lights flashing with officers standing alongside the vehicles and saluting as Weber’s casket was borne back to Isburg Funeral Home after the service.
The Rev. Craig Wexler said he got to know Lee Weber over the past year because their children attended Jefferson Elementary School together. “And Lee and I would be sitting in the lunch room at Jefferson. And he would always, always, have a smile on his face and would always ask me, genuinely, ‘Pastor, how are you?’”
Weber and his family attended Lutheran Memorial Church across the street from the Capitol in Pierre, where Lee and Wendy were married in 2006.
Wexler told the mourners he had heard the story how Lee and Wendy met at the bowling alley in Pierre.
Wexler read David’s Psalm 23, of the Lord as a shepherd who is with him even “in the valley of the shadow of death.”
The same Kidron Valley in Israel where King David wrote that Psalm 3,000 years ago is where Jesus Christ walked 2,000 years ago from the Garden of Gethsemane through the valley of the shadow of His own death, Wexler said.
When death comes like it did for someone like Lee Weber, we ask, “Where is God? Why do bad things happen to good people?,” Wexler said. “I don’t understand God’s timing.”
But in David’s Psalm is a key for why we can say we fear no evil, he said. “God is with us.”
Law enforcement officers and Guard soldiers went out every day searching for Weber after he disappeared into the Missouri on July 3.
Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., July 13, they kept a 24-hour “casket watch,” vigil outside Isburg Funeral Home until shortly before the funeral.
A Lee Weber Memorial Account was set up at BankWest in Pierre and donations that will go toward his family can be made at any BankWest location in South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.