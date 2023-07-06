Several hundred people cheered and shouted support in the Capitol Rotunda as they listened to a cluster of speeches denouncing the use of eminent domain, or the process of seizing land. They were gathered in opposition to a plan by Summit Carbon Solutions to install a pipeline designed to capture carbon dioxide released in the production of ethanol.

Some people at the gathering called for a special legislative session, holding out hope that new legislation could protect landowners against eminent domain, at least in certain cases. Eminent domain involves the appropriation of land without a landowner’s consent.

