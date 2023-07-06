Several hundred people cheered and shouted support in the Capitol Rotunda as they listened to a cluster of speeches denouncing the use of eminent domain, or the process of seizing land. They were gathered in opposition to a plan by Summit Carbon Solutions to install a pipeline designed to capture carbon dioxide released in the production of ethanol.
Some people at the gathering called for a special legislative session, holding out hope that new legislation could protect landowners against eminent domain, at least in certain cases. Eminent domain involves the appropriation of land without a landowner’s consent.
Mark Lapka, who identified himself as a fifth-generation farmer from Lyons, South Dakota, spoke early during the gathering and reflected on the broad issue of land ownership — something he said is essential to farming.
“It’s because of that property that we’re able to own that land that allows us to produce and to be productive members of this state and society,” he said.
Jared Bossly, a fourth-generation Aberdeen-area farmer, said he felt “helpless as much as you could be to see this happening, and you can’t do anything about it.”
Ed Fischbach, a Spink County farmer, raised the issue of House Bill 1133. That’s a bill that passed in the state House of Representatives during the last legislative session but did not emerge from committee in the Senate. The bill, as was reported in several outlets, would have said that “a company transporting carbon dioxide, by pipeline, is not a common carrier” and therefore not eligible to use eminent domain.
“We’ve got a legislature in the Senate who refused even to hear our bill and to remedy the situation,” Fischbach said.
Fischbach also offered words to Gov. Kristi Noem, who was not present at the gathering.
“Gov. Noem, you say you stand with us,” he said. “We need your actions to speak louder than your words … We need you to call a special session.”
Responding to a phone inquiry, Summit Carbon sent an email that said, "The vast majority of landowners in South Dakota and across the Midwest support projects like Summit Carbon Solutions and want to see these critical agricultural investments move forward.
"Currently, more than 70% of the landowners along Summit’s proposed route in South Dakota have already signed voluntary easement agreements with us. This level of support shows that landowners support Summit’s mission to partner with ethanol plants to make them more profitable by opening new markets not available to them today. This will make farmers more profitable, driving economic growth and the ag economy in South Dakota."
On its website, the company says that it is working with 34 Midwest ethanol plants including eight in South Dakota, with an $800 million investment in South Dakota. The pipeline is slated to move through four other states as well.
The overall project, according to the company's website, will have the capacity to capture and permanently store up to 18 million tons of CO2 every year.”
Lapka, in an interview after the event, emphasized that he was against the use of eminent domain in projects such as this one — and not necessarily against the projects themselves. He stressed that House Bill 1133 would not have banned the project but instead would have eliminated the use of eminent domain to accomplish it. The project still could have gone through, Lapka said.
“But they would have had to negotiate in actual good faith with landowners in order to acquire an easement,” he said. “Nobody really knows how many easements for sure are signed because there’s never been any evidence to prove how many there are. But all I know is that some were signed by people who didn’t want to fight the eminent domain issue and felt they had no choice.”
Lapka also said, during the interview, that he sees a place for eminent domain in some situations.
“There are areas where eminent domain is appropriate,” he said. “It’s when a project has a clear beneficial use for the public.”
He cited the interstate system.
“Our economy survives because of the interstate system,” he said.
Collin Duprel, a fifth-generation rancher from the Sturgis area, took a wide-sweeping look at the state as he spoke about the issue at hand during his speech on Thursday.
“We need to quit looking at these lines that have been dividing us for too long,” he said. “For a long time, farmers, ranchers, tribal people, and landowners throughout the state were told they weren’t supposed to be on the same side.”
Duprel described the land as a kind of uniting force.
“We are stewards of the land, and when we stand side by side there is no governor, company or any member of the Legislature that can stop us,” he said.
In an interview after the speech, Duprel — who ran as a Libertarian against Dusty Johnson for U.S. Congress last year — reiterated the point about connections.
“A lot of farmers and ranchers dealing with this pipeline today felt like they were on the wrong side of Standing Rock,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where eminent domain happens. Farmers, ranchers, tribal people — we need to stand together against it because if they’re coming for one of us they’re coming for all of us.”
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has mounted a number of legal arguments and demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which began transporting oil in 2017.
Near the end of the event, Lapka announced that landowners had gathered about 2,000 petitions requesting a special legislative session.
In addition to farmers and ranchers, several state legislators spoke in support of the landowners during Thursday’s gathering, as well. They included House minority leader Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade; Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer, R-Aberdeen; Rep. Karla Lems, R-Canton, and Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids.
Among those listening in the crowd on Thursday was Debra Hafey, from De Smet.
“I came to protest the CO2 pipeline,” she said. “It’s being forced on South Dakotans by an out-of-state company, and I’m just here to protest that. I want to add my voice.”
Some in attendance came from states beyond South Dakota.
“Using eminent domain for a project as controversial as this is an absolute abuse of power," said Jessica Tiegs, who lives in Ellendale, North Dakota.
The land that she and her husband farm, Tiegs explained, falls within the pipeline’s path.
“The land Summit wants to seize from us is in Dickey County, North Dakota,” she said. “We’ve been saying no for 1.5 years.”
