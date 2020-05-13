A trailer loaded with 42,000 pounds of food designated for helping folks arrived at Feeding South Dakota early Wednesday, May 13 at the warehouse on Grace Avenue, just outside Pierre.
The approximately $44,000 worth of food was donated by Bishops’ Storehouse, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“They will go far toward relieving the suffering of individuals and families all across South Dakota,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rapid City spokeswoman Brittany Richman stated via news release.
The donated items included canned soups, vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar and other household basics. The food will be distributed to other food banks in South Dakota, such as Custer and Hot Springs, it said.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” Rapid City Stake President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Troy Nesbit said. “Many of our members and missionaries have had the opportunity to volunteer at the Feeding South Dakota facilities for several years, but we are especially grateful to be able to contribute in this manner at this time. South Dakota is a wonderful place to live and we are appreciative for the established network, facilities, and passion Feeding South Dakota has created on behalf of our community that has made an endeavor like this possible.”
Nesbit’s area of service covers Pierre.
The Bishops’ Storehouse donates to causes around the world and is funded by donations from church members, acording to the release.
Feeding South Dakota which provides assistance to 21,000 individuals and families, including 5,500 children who might otherwise go hungry, it said on their release.
The food doesn’t unload and pack itself, nor do magical North Pole elves make the wheels on the assembly line turn. It is folks like the Munson family.
Gavin Munson, a T.F. Riggs High School counselor and his three sons were volunteers present loading, sealing and stacking boxes of food at the Feeding South Dakota warehouse.
Munson’s oldest son, Gavin, 24, was home for a week to visit.
“Normally, I work at Bobcat in North Dakota as an assembler,” Gavin said. “Just here with my family for the week.”
“His factory got shutdown,” Ryan said from across the table where he and Gavin were sealing and loading pallets of boxes packed with food after the boxes made their way to the end of a manual roller assembly line.
“The factory got laid off for three days from the ‘corona-thing,’ cause we ran out of parts coming from other nations,” Gavin said. “So, I came down here and now I am here volunteering stacking boxes.”
Filling and sending boxes down to the Munsons were more volunteers.
Some locals, including Riggs High School basketball standout player Kylee Thorpe was gently slam dunking food in boxes in the middle of the assembly line. She worked diligently with her team of volunteers from one side of the assembly line as the boxes made their way past her.
Some of the volunteers are local now folks, such as missionaries Sister Heidi Kofoed from Eagle, Idaho and Elder Tyler Parker from Napa, Idaho.
“We are missionaries for our church,” Parker said. “We go around and share the message about Jesus Christ and we go do service events like this to help out the community.”
Parker, a stout 6-plus-feet stood at the beginning of the assembly line. He retrieved stacked, empty boxes from a group ready less than 10 paces from him. Carrying two stacks at a time, as they leaned from the tops over 10-plus-feet in the air without falling, he placed them down in front of the line, pulled off the top and placed the boxes on the rollers.
“We get called to wherever they send us,” Kofoed said. “We have each served in North Dakota and South Dakota, and I served in Illinois for six months.”
Feeding South Dakota officials distributed 12.2 million pounds of food in the fight against hunger, according to their website.
“We are a hunger relief organization and we are fighting daily to eliminate hunger in this state,” the website states.
