It’s been a hot week in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, and while temperatures cooled a bit on Friday and Saturday, don’t settle in just yet — warmer than average weather is sticking around for a while.
During the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions in Fort Pierre on June 5, the National Weather Service recorded a 104-degree high at the Pierre Regional Airport. Since then, triple-digits lingered here and there. On Thursday, the Weather Service issued its first heat advisory for the year.
On Thursday, Aberdeen National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Doering said heat advisories aren’t typical for the area.
“It goes off more of a heat index or apparent temperature, for the most part, where it combines the warm temperature plus the lack of wind and also high dew points,” he said. “So, typically, we issue those when we have a widespread area of heat index reaching 100-105 degrees.”
Doering said Thursday’s added moisture from storms to the west and temperatures floating around 99-100 degrees combined and raised the heat index to about 100-102 degrees in the Pierre area.
And the increasing temperatures are having an effect.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spokesman Nick Harrington said the weather draws plenty of people out to the state’s parks, especially at popular water areas.
Harrington counted more than 20 boats on the water at Cow Creek on Thursday afternoon.
“Usually what happens is Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be full — and we were full this Memorial Day weekend — but there’s usually a bit of a lag the week after because folks have just traveled,” he said. “But even still, we’re still looking at full parks, especially on the weekends.”
Harrington’s advice is for people to make their way out early as landing docks fill up fast.
Despite the increase in people beating the heat at South Dakota’s local parks, Herrington said Game and Fish hadn’t encountered any issues as far as trash or other disturbances.
“We’ve got an awesome park staff,” he said. “We have volunteers, seasonals. They do a heck of a job keeping our parks clean, keeping our parks open and ready for folks to come and enjoy.”
In the City of Pierre, the increased water usage accompanied the incoming heat.
The city reported water usage climbed to 6 million gallons per day on Wednesday compared to 4.5 million before it began warming up. But the city doesn’t anticipate any capacity issues despite increased usage.
The Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre has seen about 300-400 people per day come through its indoor pool lately. YMCA CEO Aaron Fabel said traffic increased after school ended, but he noticed another increase as temperatures rose.
“I would say a lot of that is due to the fact that there’s no outdoor pool in Pierre because of the construction for the new one,” he said. “And with Fort Pierre not being open yet, that has definitely increased our load. And the increased temperatures don’t help either.”
Fabel said Fort Pierre’s pool opening on Tuesday and people going to the river should help lighten the traffic.
As for the above-normal temperatures, settle in because the Weather Service and Climate Prediction Center expect it to last to the end of June and continue through summer. Doering said the warm temperatures lately are uncommon for June.
“We mainly see this kind of heat more toward July and August,” he said. “Quite honestly, the highs around 100 degrees or a little higher have been very rare in the last few years. However, it’s not uncommon if you go further back in time. We get more of the 100-degree ones when we’re in a drought.”
Despite the increased temperatures and more traffic at the YMCA’s pool, Fabel said he’s just glad to see things returning to normal after last year’s disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just to see a number of smiling faces on kids coming back to normal, it’s great,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.