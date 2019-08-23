The winners of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department’s (GF&P) first Hunt for Habitat raffle have been announced.
The Hunt for Habitat raffle is part of the governor’s Second Century Initiative, to ensure the next generation can enjoy South Dakota’s outdoor heritage.
The raffle offered four prizes:
- A Trophy Custer State Park Bison license, which was a separate drawing and open to resident and nonresidents.
- Three "triple tag" winners will receive an antelope, deer, and elk license. Nonresidents were eligible to win one of the three “triple tag” prizes.
Winners may use their licenses in either the 2019 or 2020 season. Each winner will also choose the weapon and season in which they will use their tag.
The raffle raised $320,990 to improve habitat in South Dakota to help all animals thrive – that means everything from butterflies and other pollinators to deer, elk, pheasants and everything in between. The money raised will be used to improve habitat on both public and private lands, along with improving access to public hunting areas across South Dakota.
The Custer Trophy Buffalo tag goes to Sheryl Leland, Mitchell. The three “triple tag” winners, each receiving a hunting tag for an antelope, deer, and elk, are Travis Haan, Rapid City; Keith Hagen, Mitchell; and Meyers Delaney, Jacksonville, Florida.
