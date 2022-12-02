South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks contends that John Wenner illegally applied for 34 in-state hunting licenses in Hughes County while living in Nebraska.
Wenner’s attorney begs to differ.
“He had lived in South Dakota and moved there many years prior,” Minneapolis attorney Peter Wold said on Friday. “They contend he was not a South Dakota resident.”
According to court records, Wenner, 33, lived in Cairo, Nebraska, when he applied for the licenses between February 2016 through September 2018.
During a Thursday status hearing before Sixth Circuit Court Judge Tara Adamski at the Hughes County Courthouse, Wold said his client would like a jury trial. He is charged with 34 counts of unauthorized application for procurement of a hunting license, according to court documents. Wold assumes Wenner likely killed game with the in-state licenses.
Residents pay less for licenses than out-of-state residents. For example, for 2022, Game, Fish and Parks charged $40 for an in-state antelope hunting license and $286 for an out-of-state license.
The licenses Wenner purchased were spread over numerous seasons including spring turkey archery, prairie spring turkey, West and East River archery deer, Custer and prairie antelope, Custer trophy bison, mountain lion, tundra swan, archery paddlefish, and Black Hills deer, bighorn, elk, and mountain goat.
Game, Fish and Parks declines to provide details on the case, which resulted in Wenner’s Feb. 22 arrest.
“The Department cannot comment on active cases,” Chris Hull, communications specialist with the agency, said. “Once this has been settled, one of our head law staff will be happy to discuss this.”
Wenner is free on $500 bond but cannot leave South Dakota. On Thursday, Wold asked that his client be allowed to travel to Nebraska and Minnesota for work.
“Mr. Wenner has never missed a court appearance,” Wold said.
To which the judge replied “it’s only his second.”
“He’s been respectful to the court, hired a private attorney to represent him, signed a waiver of extradition and does not pose a danger to any other person,” Wold continued. “There’s no accusation of violence, he doesn’t drink and drive, and has abided by all the court’s conditions.”
He noted that Wenner runs a tree service in Nebraska and has a license to do business in South Dakota and Minnesota.
“He has finished working in South Dakota and is behind on work in Minnesota and committed to contracts,” Wold said.
Although sympathetic to Wenner’s request, Assistant Attorney General Grant Flynn noted that the case against him “centers around his ability to circumvent the laws of this state.”
Adamski turned down Wenner’s request.
“Because of the nature of the request and the nature of the charges and the concerns the court has and where he’s residing and lack of proof, his conditions will remain the same,” she said.
The charges are Class 1 misdemeanors, which means Wenner faces one year in a county jail and a $2,000 fine for each of the 34 counts.
Wold and Flynn expect the trial to last three days. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
