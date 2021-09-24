The meat cooler at the back of Steamboat’s Inc. on Dakota Avenue is largely empty this time of year, save a couple of skinned elk.
It’ll fill up soon enough, Owner Caleb Gilkerson said, and when the season rolls around he’ll be processing ground venison that’ll be trucked to hungry families all around central South Dakota in collaboration with South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger and Feeding South Dakota.
So far, 986,150 pounds of game meat have been donated since the program’s 1993 inception in cooperation with Feeding South Dakota and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, putting SDSAH within 14,000 pounds of the million-pound threshold.
That threshold is one that SDSAH Field Director Ron Fowler believes will open the door to fundraising and awareness opportunities.
“It feels really good, and, you know, it’s quite a milestone, it’s something we can work with publicizing and hopefully getting a lot of people, not just hunters, but other people to understand, appreciate, even take part in if they wanted to donate some funding to the program to increase, maybe, the incentives to hunters,” Fowler said. “And otherwise just make people aware that hunters are contributing quite a bit to the needs of a lot of people that have a desire for and a need for good, nutritious meat.”
The milestone also impresses Feeding South Dakota Central Operations Manager Andy Walz, whose organization is on the receiving end of SDSAH’s donations.
“I was actually surprised, I didn’t realize they’d donated that much,” Walz said. “Thinking back on it, I’ve been here eight years, and Ron typically comes with a truckload of stuff very frequently over time, so that does kind of make sense that that would add up to that amount.”
A total of 20,086 pounds of game meat was donated in 2020, thus all but confirming that SDSAH will hit one million pounds in 2021. The 2020 figure included 118 antlerless deer, 59 buck deer, 2 doe/fawn antelope, 755 pheasants and 465 walleye. Two hundred and seventy-six deer were salvage processed through the Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base deer reduction programs, and hunters donated 459 pounds of game meat through food drives.
“I think they’re generally happy to have it,” Walz said of the families that benefit from Feeding South Dakota’s programs. “It typically comes from a meat processing locker for us to distribute it, so it’s processed into smaller packages whether it’s deer or pheasant or any of those other game meats. It usually comes from that locker processed down to what they would traditionally see from a retail packaging perspective, and I think it kind of makes it easier for them to do, but I think they are generally appreciative of having that protein and that meat. That might be different than what they might be able to get through the store.”
Walz said Feeding South Dakota generally sees ground venison and pheasant donated the most. Gilkerson said providing ground venison to hungry families is the best way to go, preparation-wise.
“I’ve never gotten any kind of negative feedback on it,” he said. “I think that’s the best way for them to handle the program, it’s the best product to put back out because you never know if you go into steaks and roast, the quality of that is going to vary so much from animal to animal. And so, sticking with the burger is the best way to go.”
The sweet spot for venison is 164 degrees, Gilkerson said.
“We always recommend to people with anything wild game, whether it’s your buffalo, your deer, elk, all the way to your pheasants, you’re going to cook it less than you will chicken, beef, pork, those kinds of products,” he said. “There’s isn’t nearly as high of a fat content in it, so it’s a lot easier to dry back out.”
Though a small operation, Steamboat’s has a knack for going through a significant amount of game once hunting season hits its peak.
“We’ve had some seasons where we were doing over 1,200 carcass deer in a season, and now with the deer numbers being down, we’re somewhere between 400 and 500 a year now,” Gilkerson said. “The numbers are down out in the field for a variety of reasons, but I think primarily they’ve been saying it’s like bluetongue and other diseases that are getting them during the summer months. That’s what we’re told.”
Pheasants are also a common sight at Steamboat’s, to the tune of almost 50,000 a year, Gilkerson said.
“And then depending on the years, some years we’ll do 25 to 50 elk and we’ve had other years where we’re doing more than a couple hundred elk,” Gilkerson said.
Asked how long it takes to process a deer once it gets in Steamboat’s front door, Gilkerson answers “too long” with a laugh.
“It’s entirely too manual, which is probably the number one reason that you see all the processors, you know, around the state, there’s just so few of us left that process them and it’s because it is extremely labor-intense,” he said, “Like one deer comes in the back door, and that deer’s going to pass through six different peoples’ processes, if you will. There’s a lot of people that are going to handle it in order to get it back out that front door packaged up and ready to go. Each deer, total time, you’re somewhere in the neighborhood of... two-and-a-half to four hours, depending on what they have done with it.”
Gilkerson himself generally does everything from checking in and cutting up the deer to making the in-house salami, bologna and jerky.
“I know that there’s a lot of venison burger that leaves this place and gets consumed around the area, so it’s a good thing,” Gilkerson said.
And the added help from donated meat is making a difference for Feeding South Dakota.
“We’ve been working with Ron for over eight years now, and it’s just been wonderful to have that resource that they’ve been so dedicated to our mission to help us meet the need in South Dakota,” Walz said. “Looking for the next million will be great.”
